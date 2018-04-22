Beyoncé Brings the Glam Again for Second Coachella Performance — All About Her New Balmain Looks

Beychella returned on Saturday — and it was like a fashion show and concert all in one.

While Beyoncé kept the set list and special guests (husband JAY-Z, sister Solange and pals Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child!) mostly the same as her first performance, there was a whole new wardrobe from Balmain on display for the second weekend of the star-studded music festival in Indio, California.

Once again, Queen Bey stole the show in a series of silver and pink ensembles, created by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.

This weekend’s look traded Beyoncé’s yellow oversized sweatshirt for a magenta one paired with denim shorts and tasseled silver boots. She also stuck with the pink theme in a sequined dress embellished in front with a crest containing Beyoncé-approved symbols, such as a bumblebee (a nod to her fans, the Beyhive) and a black panther.

Destiny’s Child once again reunited in their signature coordinating ensembles, but rather than cool camo, the ladies stunned in silver.

However, Beyoncé’s most head-turning outfit was another Egyptian-themed cape and headpiece, this time in all silver.

Finally, the singer wore a black body suit with straps connected to her over-the-knee boots — perhaps to prevent them from falling to her ankles like the previous week.

Leading up to her second performance, Beyoncé also launched a collection of Beychella merch available for only a limited time.

For Beyoncé’s first-ever Coachella performance last weekend, the star pulled out all the stops — even seemingly managing to switch up her manicure during a fast outfit change in between sets.

During her highly-anticipated headlining performance, fans went wild when Bey brought out Rowland and newly engaged Williams. The savvy singer even managed to brush off a wardrobe malfunction while showing off her killer dance moves with Rowland and Williams on stage.

Rousteing also made all five looks from the first weekend in collaboration with the singer, stylist Marni Senofonte and the rest of Beyoncé’s team.

Rousteing told Vogue that Beyoncé was “looking for something in a military style” because “the shows were all about survivors.”