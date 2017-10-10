Beyoncé Does Tracksuits Differently Than the Rest of Us

Since the birth of her twins, Sir and Rumi, Beyoncé has been on a sexy style streak, wearing skin-tight looks on date nights with husband Jay Z and even finding a way to make removable sleeves look surprisingly chic. And Monday night, the singer showed that she’s a master of mixing high and low once again with her plunging tracksuit ensemble.

The 36-year-old shared a collage of photos on Instagram of her outfit on board what we’re assuming is a private plane with Jay Z. She wore a V-neck kimono-style tracksuit top with hot pink racing stripes along the sleeves, paired with a matching maroon pant with coordinating striped accents.

And accessorized with color coordinating pieces including white-rimmed sunglasses, a purple shoulder bag and bright pink pointy-toe pumps.

Jay Z kept things much more casual in a double denim look with a light wash denim jacket, distressed jeans and ball cap.

The photos follow her new Instagram strategy of sharing three pics per outfit. She previously shared date night photos, the outfit she wore in the new “Mi Gente” music video (which you can buy here) and a three-part series of all her bling including gold hoops and chain necklaces.

What do you think of her athleisure look?