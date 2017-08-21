She slays.

Just 10 weeks after delivering twins Sir and Rumi, Beyoncé flaunted her post-baby body in a super sexy video montage posted to her Instagram on Monday.

Wearing a ruched off-the-shoulder wine and nude colored mini dress and emerald velvet duster jacket, the superstar poses against a marble and satin backdrop as pouty-faced selfies, boomerangs of hair flips and close-ups of her jewelry appear perfectly in sync to Prince’s 1986 hit, “Kiss.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

And the best part? The House of CB “Fifi” dress that Queen Bey, 35, is sporting retails for only $179, though she accessorized with a luxury Bougessa jacket and navy Chiara Boni bag. Erickson Beamon “Smoking Jacket” earrrings ($553) and an assortment of emerald and silver rings complete the look.

Photos from the high fashion shoot also were shared on her website with the title, “Wine and Grind.”

Queen @beyonce in the @houseofcb Fifi dress 😍😍😍 A post shared by House Of CB (@houseofcb) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Compared to her pricey maternity style, which included matching $5,395 Dolce & Gabbana dresses for her and daughter Blue Ivy, Beyoncé has been rocking affordable (for Beyoncé) night-out ensembles. Earlier this month, the songstress sported a $280 outfit (without including the price of accessories) to a Kendrick Lamar concert in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z have been spotted out and about frequently since welcoming their new additions on June 13.

“She is slowly starting to get back to her ‘normal’ life. She started working out again,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“Beyoncé is happy with just being a mom right now. She has no plans to work,” an insider previously told PEOPLE about the star’s current slower pace. “She seems relaxed and very happy. Everything is good with her and Jay, and they seem to have a lot of fun raising their family together.”