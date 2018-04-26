After performing two straight weekends at Coachella, Destiny’s Child had another (glamorous) reunion in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams had a high-fashion girls’ night out when they attended the cocktail party in celebration of Peter Dundas’ pop-up store opening.

The trio was all decked out in Dundas ensembles with Queen Bey, 36, dressed in a black mini with fringe-covered sleeves and Francesco Russo flame-studded sandals.

Meanwhile, Rowland, 37, opted for a silver strapless sequinned jumpsuit and white blazer. Newly engaged Williams, 37, wore a black lace crop top and color-coordinated pants.

Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams appeared to have a fun night together as they toasted with champagne and took an assortment of candid photos, which were shared on social media Thursday.

Courtesy

Also at the event were Alessandra Ambrosio and Heidi Klum.

Beyoncé has been a longtime fan of Dundas’ designs. Most notably, she wore a custom gilded gown for the 2017 Grammys shortly after she announced she was expecting now 10-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

The ladies’ reunion comes after they surprised Coachella attendees on the main stage at the desert festival.

For back-to-back weekends, Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams wore custom Balmain creations by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. Destiny’s Child was once again in signature coordinating ensembles with weekend one being of a camouflage theme while weekend two was all about silver sequins.