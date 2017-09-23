Flawless in Floral! Beyoncé Takes the Plunge in $2,275 Johanna Ortiz Ensemble 

Beyoncé has noticeably commanded the Bey Hive’s attention with continuous style posts on social media following the birth of her twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

And once again the songstress, 36, has fans at full style envy as she shared another high-fashion outfit on Instagram Friday. This time, the mother of three modeled a plunging, embroidered floral-print stretch-sateen bodysuit that was tucked into a flared skirt that featured a high-rise waist and a fluted shape.

Beyoncé’s white Lanca Deep-V stretch-sateen bodysuit from Johanna Ortiz was accented with cap sleeves and ruched blouson bodice. If you’re looking to get the exact one-piece, it’ll cost you a retail price of $995.

As for her skirt, Beyoncé chose the Providencia high-low skirt also by Johanna Ortiz. With green floral pattern and ruffled trim, the garment accentuated her post-baby figure.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 22, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

RELATED LINK: Beyoncé Supports Husband JAY-Z at His Tour Rehearsal in $1,565 Outfit — See Her Rare 4:44 Puma Sneakers!

With a retail price for the skirt being $1,280, the total price tag for Beyoncé’s look was $2.275 — and that’s not including her bright pink heels, jewelry and sunglasses!

This ensemble comes after she spent a date night aboard a yacht with husband JAY-Z wearing a $64 Herringbone bodysuit by Band of Gypsies with distressed denim shorts.

The superstar couple shared some PDA and shared their loved-up snaps on Beyonce’s website on Thursday. The pair looked relaxed as they shared a kiss, with the 4:44 rapper holding a cigar in one hand with his other arm wrapped around his wife’s shoulders.