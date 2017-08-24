Beyoncé is showing (and wearing) her support for JAY-Z.

The mother of three, 35, shared her latest outfit on Instagram and her website Wednesday, and she repped her husband’s projects from her head to her feet. Queen Bey rocked a white-on-white Plane Icon Dad Hat, which of course is the symbol of JAY-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation.

And the songstress is further more the rapper’s #1 fan as she showed of Puma’s 4:44 sneakers, which were created to commemorate JAY-Z’s thirteenth and latest album. Only 44 were made, and of course, Bey has the first-ever made pair.

In addition to her accessories, Beyoncé wore Stella McCartney’s $765 Lindsey Top as a shirt dress. Lucky for the Bey Hive, the asymmetric white cotton ensemble is on sale for 50 percent off!

Finally, she completed her casual look with a black Binder clip Bag from Off-White, which retails for approximately $800.

As her husband gets ready to go on tour, Beyoncé has been settling into her new life in Los Angeles.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple paid $88 million for their Bel Air mansion, after house hunting for two years. The deal stands to be the biggest real estate transaction in Los Angeles County this year.

Since the arrival of their twins, Rumi and Sir in June, the Carter family have been making their newest members feel at home in a stunning Malibu rental house. A real estate source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple rented the 10-bed, 14-bath villa — which rents for $400,000 a month, fully furnished — earlier this summer.

The new parents were worried their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who starts school this fall, would “feel left out,” but the big sister has completely bonded with her siblings, a source previously shared with PEOPLE exclusively. “Beyoncé has been very busy with the newborns, but she’s also been able to relax a bit. It’s helped her that Blue has been such an amazing big sister.”

JAY-Z’s The 4:44 Tour is set to begin in Anaheim, Calif. at the Honda Center on Oct. 27 and is scheduled to conclude on Dec. 21 in Inglewood, Calif. at The Forum.