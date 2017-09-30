People

Beyoncé Wears a Form-fitting Sexy Dress for a Friday Night Dinner Date with JAY-Z

By @mlsqueenz

Posted on

Robert Kamau/GC Images

On Friday, Beyoncé and JAY-Z were spotted on a dinner date in  New York City, and the Queen Bey was definitely dressed to impress.

Wearing a grey curve-hugging above-the-knee dress with a zipper detail along the neckline, the 36-year-old singer accessorized her outfit with a Louis Vuitton x Azzedine Alaia leopard print purse and clear ankle strap heels.

On the way out of the restaurant, the “Lemonade” singer added a second purse to her ensemble  a white paper to-go bag.

JAY-Z, 47, kept things simple with a color-coordinating outfit. The rapper wore a black leather jacket with black pants and a white t-shirt with white sneakers.

James Devaney/GC Images

 

JAY-Z is currently preparing to be the musical guest on the season 43 opener of Saturday Night Live hosted by Ryan Gosling, and Beyoncé made the most of their time together in the Big Apple on Friday by wearing not one, but two memorable outfits.

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: 5 Times Beyoncé Surprised the World

Earlier in the day, Bey was spotted wearing a bright red pencil skirt and plain white t-shirt with detachable ribbed wool and cashmere-blend covered sleeves from Calvin Klein’s Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection, which retails for $495.

And in true Beyoncé fashion, she documented the outfit in a trio of posts on Instagram.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Bey and Jay were previously spotted out and about in N.Y.C. attending a Bruno Mars concert with their daughter and noted Mars fan, Blue Ivy Carter.

 