5 Eye Shadows to Try While You Wait for Beyoncé's Grammys' Glossier Shade to Launch

On Saturday night ahead of the 2018 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé stepped out looking like the fashion icon that she is. The superstar wore a metallic dress, retro sunglasses and jaw-dropping statement earrings. But the star’s makeup was just was glamorous as her ensemble, thanks to her longtime glam pro Sir John and a brand new, super-secret product that he managed to get his hands on.

Sir John posted a shot of Bey, revealing a dark gray glistening eye shadow look, plus radiant skin (thanks to Glossier products) and the prettiest pale pink lip. The only problem? The eye shadow product, which he shared was also from Glossier, hasn’t been released yet — in fact, he was the first to try it. So to hold you over until the launch of the Bey-approved shadow, shop these five products that’ll score you an equally glamorous look.

Stila Glitter & Glow

Buy It! Stilla Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Molten Midnight, $24; sephora.com

Maybelline Color Tattoo

Maybelline Color Tattoo Eye Chrome Eyeshadow in Gunmetal, $6.98; amazon.com

RMS Swift Shadow

Buy It! RMS Swift Shadow in Twilight Madness, $20; dermstore.com

Tom Ford Cream Color

Buy It! Tom Ford Cream Color For Eyes in Caviar, $46; sephora.com

By Terry Ombre Blackstar

Buy It! By Terry Ombre Blackstar Color-Fix Cream Eyeshadow in Black Pearl, $44; dermstore.com