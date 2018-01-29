See Beyoncé's Grammys Weekend Wardrobe (There Were Berets Involved)

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Is it really the Grammy Awards without Beyoncé in attendance? While she has yet to be spotted at the event, the 22-time award winner, who is nominated for an award for Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Family Feud” with husband Jay Z, stepped out over the weekend in all of her sartorial glory, leading us to believe she’s waiting for a big reveal later in the show.

In the days ahead of the big night, which is taking place in New York City’s Madison Square garden, Bey had a parade of bold looks. On Thursday, she hit the town with her husband, Jay Z, dressed in a leather jacket, black dress and clear Tom Ford heels.

Yolo/BACKGRID

The singer continued her N.Y.C. weekend of style, wearing a long shimmering Ralph & Russo dress to an event at the World Trade Center on Saturday night.

Splash News

She paired the dress with baby blue metallic Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Alain Mikli sunglasses and long, dangling earrings, and since she knew that a glimpse of the look outside the venue wouldn’t be enough, she posted a series of shots of the dress in action at the party.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 28, 2018 at 2:58pm PST

Splash News

Bey also attended Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party, wearing a black Azzi and Osta Couture dress with large ruffles and a sheer side panel. She paired the look with a custom Eugenia Kim beret and loose waves, and also photographed the look alongside Jay-Z, looking more in love than ever.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:10pm PST

CBS is broadcasting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.