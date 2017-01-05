You don’t need Beyoncé‘s voice to shine like the powerhouse star.

Her makeup artist, L’Oreal brand ambassador Sir John, reveals the secret behind Beyonce’s amazing glow is a touch of gold, like the jaw-dropping metallic makeup look she often wears (like at last year’s Super Bowl). Luckily, we had the chance to hang out with the makeup artist himself, and he taught us exactly how to score the look for the How It’s Done video above. Trust us — it’s beyond easy.

When Beyonce’s performs during “golden hour,” or when the sun begins to set, Sir John says he opts for metallic shades, which add the illusion of light on her face. “It was too early in the day for a dark smoky eye, so I gave the eyes some light with metallics,” he says. “Stay away from super smoky silhouettes during the day, which can drain the complexion.”

Starting the New Year in formation like… A photo posted by S I R J O H N (@sirjohnofficial) on Dec 30, 2016 at 8:42am PST

To create her look, Sir John began with the lips, applying a metallic gold shade, like L’Oreal’s Infallible Pro Last Lip Color in Lasting Ginger, before moving onto the eyes. Using the L’Oreal Eye Shadow Quad in Boudoir Charm, he applied a matte brown shadow on the inner and outer corners of the lids to create a defined shape and add dimension, blending it into the crease with a clean, fluffy brush.

Next, he applied the eye shadow, first applying a metallic rust shade on the center of the lid, followed by a highly pigmented gold metallic shadow, which Sir John taps onto the center of the eyelid with his finger, layering it over the rust color.

And if your skin is fair, he recommends going for a pearly or ivory shade, which complements lighter skin tones, while golds and coppers pair perfectly with olive to caramel tones.

To finish the look, Sir John creates a healthy glow with a swipe of a coppery peach blush. Then, he defines the lashes with a thin line of brown liquid eyeliner (he used Urban Decay Razor Sharp Liquid Eyeliner in Demolition) at the base of the top lashes, followed by up to four coats of L’Oreal Voluminous Feline mascara in brown.

Why not black mascara? “Brown is going to give the effect of having a lot more lashes,” he explains, adding that the softer shade directs all of the attention to the eye shadow, rather than the lashes.

Watch the video above for the full tutorial.

What’s your favorite look of Beyoncé’s? Sound off below.