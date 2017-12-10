Every woman got one.

Beyoncé is ruffling some feathers in a sexy and short purple dress in a series of newly released images shared on her website and social media accounts, Saturday.

The Lemonade singer’s mini dress paired perfectly with matching lilac heels.

It’s unclear where Beyoncé was headed in the show-stopping ensemble, as the photos were described only as being taken at a Tidal after-party.

While no further details were given, Bey’s presumably referring to a celebration for the October charity concert thrown by her husband JAY-Z at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn — which was her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June.

She also appears to be wearing the same pulled back ponytail hairstyle she wore during the Tidal x Brooklyn concert, which benefited those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

During his set at the concert, JAY-Z teased a possible performance with his wife as he sang the couple’s duet “’03 Bonnie & Clyde,” which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. However, Bey did not make a cameo on stage.

“Psych, y’all think Bey is coming out or something but we ain’t doing that tonight,” he told the crowd.

But the singer was on hand for the event and slayed the red-carpet.

Her look was nothing short of typical Beyoncé glamour—she stunned in a custom emerald green Walter Mendez dress that featured a dramatic thigh-high slit and a keyhole cutout that showcased her curves. The 36-year-old singer draped a bold purple-colored fur stole off her arms and opted for Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a pair of sparkly stilettos to add more flash to her ensemble.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

And Beyoncé didn’t stop there. She completed the look with a nearly $5,000 Alexander Wang x Judith Leiber crystal-covered “money roll” clutch, which was first worn by Kim Kardashian West when she stepped out also wearing Alexander Wang stocking-boot-heels. But while the reality star made the flashy clutch the centerpiece of her all-black outfit, Beyoncé used the bag to amp up the already dazzling ensemble she wore to support her husband JAY-Z’s company.