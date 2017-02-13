The $16 Eyeshadow Palette Beyoncé Wore to the Grammys

This article originally appeared on realsimple.com.

With the help of personal chefs, wardrobe stylists, and trainers, it’s no wonder celebrities look so incredible. They say it takes a village. So it’s always extra refreshing to hear when a celebrity actually uses an affordable product that’s easy to find at the drugstore.

At the Grammys last night, Beyoncé, in all of her pregnant-with-twins, girl-power glory, looked fierce in a bronze smoky eye. Yes, her wig changes and custom-made gown were fit for a queen, but the key product to achieving her eye makeup is, well, a little more accessible—it’s widely available at a drugstore near you.

Bey’s longtime makeup artist Sir John used a L’Oréal Paris palette to create her smoldering brown eyes (full disclosure: he’s a spokesperson for the company)—the Colour Riche La Palette Nude ($16; walmart.com) to be exact. The palette contains ten highly pigmented neutral shadows in a mix of matte and shimmery formulas (think beige, brown, taupe, and gold) you can easily swipe on for work or mix together for evening a la Beyonce. To amp up the drama and match her gilded crown, Sir John dabbed gold pigment (L’Oréal Paris Paints Eye Shadow, $8; walmart.com) onto the center of the lids and in the inner corners. He then used a black eyeliner on top, bottom, and inner lash lines, before finishing the look with loads of mascara.

For another take on the style, brush bronze shadow onto lids ($16; maccosmetics.com), trace the same shadow under your lower lash lines, and blend the lines with a clean shadow brush. To finish the look, curl lashes and apply mascara by wiggling the brush back and forth. See how here:

