Beyoncé pulled out all the stops for her epic headlining Coachella performance this weekend — from a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion to bringing husband Jay Z on stage. Queen Bey perfected her performance from head-to-toe and made sure to take her outfit changes extra seriously. And she showed just how committed she was to every aspect of her look by switching up her nail polish in between sets.

Somehow in the matter of only a few minutes, the singer, 36, managed to find enough time while changing into one of her five Balmain outfits to revamp her manicure shade to match the ensemble.

One savvy Twitter fan pointed out Bey’s quick change and wondered how it was possible for the star to get a fresh manicure so quickly during the show.

“So am I the only one who noticed when @Beyonce went to change outfits she changed her damn nail polish? We don’t deserve her! @coachella #coachella #beychella,” he tweeted.

Beyoncé kicked off her Coachella performance in a sequin cropped sweatshirt, iridescent Christian Louboutin fringe boots, and a chic black manicure. For her next look, she changed into a black latex Balmain bodysuit with crystal-covered shoulder pads ad sported a holographic silver mani.

Beyoncé’s attention to detail during her iconic #Beychella performance had the Beyhive freaking out all over social media.

“I’m done! What a queen!” one fan tweeted.

@yennnerz @jeannellll lol how tho??? Outfit changes are legit so quick — faffles (@khashizzle) April 15, 2018

I didn't notice until you pointed it out. I agree that we don't deserve Beyonce. Her attention to detail is extraordinary❤️. She's the most amazing performer of our time #Beychella #Coachella pic.twitter.com/woiRB4Mga2 — TLiMS63 (@peacewyns93) April 15, 2018

this is insane!!!! 😭👏 — BAK 🐝 (@Tlhokomelo_) April 15, 2018

I’m done! What a queen! — Willowton (@WillowPontino) April 16, 2018

Fans also applauded the star for not letting a wardrobe malfunction during the show slow her down. While joined onstage by Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, she was spotted doing some choreography with one hand over her strap to prevent any unwanted exposure. And while sporting the same look during a dance off with her sister Solange, the pop star again tugged on her strap as her over-the-knee boots became loose and dropped to her ankles.

“These twins gave Beyonce a MORE bangin body than she already had! Homegirl almost had a wardrobe malfunction! Designers: Y’all gotta accommodate, Bey needs more cup space!” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “I will never be over Beyoncé doing the entire Get Me Bodied extended dance break while simultaneously fighting off a wardrobe malfunction.”

Explaining the inspiration behind the outfits, Olivier Rousteing, who custom-made all of Bey’s looks, told Vogue that Beyoncé was “looking for something in a military style” because “the shows were all about survivors.”