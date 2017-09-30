Beyoncé Gears Up for Fall with $495 Removable Wool and Cashmere Sleeves in N.Y.C.

While many are still contemplating putting away summer styles to make room for fall items, Beyoncé may have the next best thing for those in-betweeners.

The songstress, 36, was spotted in New York City on Friday modeling a plain white V-neck short sleeve T-shirt with what appeared to be accented with bright yellow sleeves. In fact, the mother of three was keeping her arms warm with detachable ribbed wool and cashmere-blend coverings from Calvin Klein’s Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

Yes, designer Raf Simons created the removable statement sleeves to effortlessly drape off the shoulders with the idea of layering them over anything from outerwear to sleeveless pieces.

And they can yours for a retail price of $495.

Rumi and Sir Carter‘s stylish mom styled her designer sleeves with a red ribbed wool and cashmere-blend midi skirt, also by Calvin Klein.

The pencil silhouette accentuated Bey’s post-baby body and she brought the back slit to the front for her long legs to peek through. The skirt can also be yours for a pretty penny: $1,250 to be exact.

Bey, who recently released a new remix of J. Balvin & Willy William’s chart-topping single “Mi Gente,” did not break tradition as she also shared her impromptu photo shoot pictures in threes, once again.

Also on Friday, Beyoncé was spotted enjoying dinner with husband JAY-Z, who is in the Big Apple for his appearance on Saturday Night Live as musical guest along with host Ryan Gosling.