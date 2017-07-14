Not The Usual Suspects! Meet the Glam Squad Responsible for Beyonce’s Epic Twin-Reveal Photo Shoot

While half the country was sound asleep Thursday night, Beyoncé was plotting the most major Instagram moment of the year. Well, aside from her pregnancy announcement, of course. The mother of three, who gave birth to her twins Rumi and Sir Carter last month, shared the twins’ first publicly-released photo with the world. And while many things caught our attention: their precious faces, her cascading purple and blue dress accompanied by a floor-length blue veil, a flower arch and the perfectly-trimmed shrubs to each of her sides, we also noticed that her usual glam squad — which consists of hairstylist Neal Farinah and makeup artist Sir John — wasn’t responsible for her look.

Naturally, we had to find the pros who were on hand for this magical photo-op. Here, everything you need to know about them.

Nakia Esteen / Hair

Esteen has long been in the Knowles-universe—she’s worked with Solange for a while, and has worked with Beyoncé multiple times over the past few months, along with their mom Tina.

Omar Rokael Lizama / Makeup

Last nights glam on #QueenB @beyonce for #wearableartgala2017 #Blessed #Glowing #GodisGood hair by @nakiarachon #MakeupbyMe #RokaelLizama A post shared by Omar Rokael Lizama (@rokael_lizama) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

According to Instagram, Lizama just began working with the star a few months ago, but he has been working with her mom for a few years. Also on his client roster? Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, to name a few.

Rita Hazan / Hair Color

While she seems to be switching up her hair and makeup teams from time to time, there’s only one person the Queen trusts with her hair color — and that’s her longtime colorist, Rita Hazan, who once again took credit for the star’s Bey’s flawless shade.

What do you think of Beyonce’s big reveal? Sound off below.