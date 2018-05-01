Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Bethenny Frankel is notorious for telling it like it is on the Real Housewives of New York, and that even includes times when she has to call herself out for looking “like a clown.”

Frankel attended the 25th anniversary DoSomething.org gala on Monday night in a knee-length, butterfly-appliqué-adorned Alexander McQueen dress with a sheer blouse, that was a bit too see-through.

She explained that the first dress she picked to wear that night didn’t work so she “changed really quickly, threw on some nipple covers and went out.” And it resulted in an unfortunate red carpet moment. Due to the bright lighting and sheerness of the top, her nipple covers were exposed in photographs.

“Is it possible for me to do anything without being a clown,” she asked in an Instagram story after the event. “I just would like to know.”

She even shared her embarrassing red carpet photo on Instagram stories with a crying emoji spinning around it.

“It looks like my nipples are the size of Texas,” she said remarking on a photo of her on the red carpet.

In the end, she totally owned her wardrobe mishap, captioning a photo of her outfit on Instagram, “I’m perfectly imperfect.”

Last night Frankel also shared a clip of herself giving a speech at the event where she discussed her organization, B Strong, which helps people affected by recent disasters.

Last year she helped raise $50K in one day to help Hurricane Harvey victims, then chartered four planes to aid Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico and traveled to Mexico to help earthquake survivors. “In order to help, you need to know who and where to donate in relief situations so it actually gets to them,” she said during her time in Mexico, “It is the worst situation I have ever seen.”