Shop Sephora's 6 Bestselling Beauty Products of 2017

If you were one of the lucky ones to score a Sephora gift card from Santa, but have no idea which of the thousands of products to splurge on, the beauty retail giant just made your life a little bit easier.

Sephora recently revealed a selection of the store’s top-selling products of 2017, which are guaranteed to impress anyone who gives them a go.

Whether you’re a beauty junkie or newbie, these makeup, skin and hair products became the bestselling at Sephora for a reason: They’re innovative, universal, easy-to-use, high-quality and many sold out upon their initial launch. Check out the six bestselling products sold at Sephora this year and get shopping!

Amika Straightening Brush

Getting super sleek, straight hair became 10 times easier when Amika launched its cool thermal straightening brush that smooths every hair texture (even the curliest coils!) in quick strokes. The best part: It heats strands in half the time of a traditional straightener to prevent inevitable damage to the hair.

Buy It! Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush, $120; sephora.com

Fenty Beauty Lip Gloss

While Rihanna formulated 40 foundation shades for Fenty Beauty to match every woman’s skin tone, she convinced us all our lips needed nothing more than this universal high shine gloss that really looks amazing on everyone.

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $18; sephora.com

Glow Recipe Sleeping Mask

This bouncy radiance-boosting mask was one of the most beloved launches of the year. Glow Recipe instantly became one of the most in-demand K-Beauty brands at Sephora when this luxurious sleeping mask had a 5,000 person waiting list and continuously sold out. It’s finally back in stock now, so you’ll want to get your hands on it while you can.

Buy It! Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, $45; sephora.com

Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette

Urban Decay’s collection of Naked palettes have been cult-favorites in the beauty community since the first one launched in 2010. In 2017, the brand’s newest iteration — the Naked Heat — joined the family and was an instant hit with its fiery hues.

Buy It! Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette, $54; sephora.com

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain

This creamy liquid lipstick’s hands-down the most comfortable matte you’ll ever swipe on your lips. It’s rich and long-lasting, but since it’s infused with avocado oil, it never makes your lips feel like the Sahara Desert like other matte formulas may.

Buy It! Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick, $14; sephora.com

Too Faced Mattifying Powder

Not only does this loose powder keeps your makeup matte for up to 14 hours, it also brightens your skin thanks to its universal barely-there peachy tint.

Buy It! Too Faced Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder, $32; sephora.com

