2018 is less than a week away, which means there’s no better time than now to reflect on the past 12 months behind us before kicking off the new year. If your Christmas celebrations have come to a close and your family is passed out from all the excitement, we rounded up every single year-end story for your reading pleasure. So kick back, grab a glass of wine and enjoy reading through the best of the best style and beauty moments of the year before you need to head back to work on January 2nd!

Editors’ Picks: The Absolute Best Beauty Products We Bought in 2017

The 11 Best Beauty Secrets We Learned From Celebrities in 2017

Stylist Karla Welch Reveals Her Favorite Looks of 2017 (Including One That Was ‘Like Heaven’)

The 60 Most Insane Pants of 2017, As Modeled by the Hadids, Kendall Jenner and More

Beyonce’s Best Post-Pregnancy Style Moments of 2017

Laverne Cox’s Stylist Picked the Star’s 3 Best Looks — And They All Show A Lot of Skin!

Kelly Clarkson’s Top 3 Red Carpet Looks for the Year, As Chosen by Her Stylist

Editors’ Picks: The Absolute Best Fashion Items We Bought in 2017

The 10 Most Shocking Celebrity Hair Changes of the Year

The Best Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2017

The Most Adorable Celebrity Couple Matching Moments of 2017

Every Major Celebrity Hair Change of 2017

7 Reasons Why Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics Dominated 2017

The Best Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2017

The 10 Most-Googled Beauty Brands of 2017 (and Exactly What to Buy from Them)

The Most Memorable Dresses of the Year, According to Celebrity Stylists

The Top 7 Style Trends of 2017

The KarJenner Style and Beauty Moments of 2017 We’re Still Talking About

Photo Proof That Emily Ratajkowski Is the Instagram Swimsuit Queen of 2017

Are You Bold Enough to Wear the Riskiest Swimsuits of 2017?

The Top 10 Most Stylish Stars of 2017

The Most Viral Fashion Products of 2017

The Beauty Product Launches We’re Living For in 2017

Your Comprehensive Guide to Every Swimsuit the Kardashian-Jenners Have Worn in 2017

The Most Memorable Red-Carpet Looks of 2017 (According to Our Editors)

Trend Report: Try the Sexy Suit for the Perfect New Years Eve Party Look

5 Fashionable (and Non-Cheesy) Ways to Wear Red for the Holidays

The 11 All-Time Greatest Holiday Film Style Muses

4 Festive Makeup Looks to Try … Instead of the Christmas Tree Eyebrow Trend

The Most Creative Ways Celebs Are Dressing for the Holiday, From Festive to Fa-La-Lunacy

Nasty Gal Has Amazing New Year’s Eve Party Pieces (All Under $50!)

12 Perfect Party Heels for All of Your Holiday Festivities

The Best Holiday Dresses to Help You Dazzle the Party Circuit

14 Curve-Friendly Dresses to Wear to All Of Your Holiday Parties

