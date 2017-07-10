12 White Bags That Will Make Any Outfit Look Instantly Polished

From top-handles to totes, a bag in this crisp color will make all of your summer ensembles look super chic

Why You Need a Chic White Bag

Stars are breaking out their white bags for the summer! And we can see why: A tote or top-handle in this hue is an easy way to make an outfit look incredibly put-together. Pair a backpack with separates like Christie Brinkley (carrying Mansur Gavriel), try a structured style with a flowing summer dress like Jennifer Lopez (carrying Valentino), or go for a roomy top-handle style like Olivia Culpo (carrying Saint Laurent). When shopping for one, just make sure to seek out a style with minimal hardware and a clean silhouette to give your look that luxe and timeless feel. Scroll through to shop our favorite 12 styles.

Courtesy Moda Luxe

MODA LUXE

Buy It! $90; modaluxe.com 

Courtesy Michael Kors

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS

Buy It!  $498; michaelkors.com 

Courtesy DSW

KELLY & KATIE

Buy It! $34.95; dsw.com 

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

KAREN MILLEN

Buy It! $140; bloomingdales.com 

Courtesy Vince Camuto

VINCE CAMUTO

Buy It! $278; lordandtaylor.com

Courtesy Ann Klein

ANNE KLEIN

Buy It! $298; bloomingdales.com 

Courtesy Mango

MANGO

Buy It! $29.99; mango.com 

Courtesy Nordstrom

SAM EDELMAN

Buy It! $198; nordstrom.com 

Courtesy Guess

GUESS

Buy It! $118; guess.com

Courtesy Boohoo

BOOHOO

Buy It! $32; boohoo.com 

Courtesy Macy's

CALVIN KLEIN

Buy It! $248; macys.com 

Courtesy Milly

MILLY

Buy It! $345; milly.com 

