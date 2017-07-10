12 White Bags That Will Make Any Outfit Look Instantly Polished

Why You Need a Chic White Bag

Stars are breaking out their white bags for the summer! And we can see why: A tote or top-handle in this hue is an easy way to make an outfit look incredibly put-together. Pair a backpack with separates like Christie Brinkley (carrying Mansur Gavriel), try a structured style with a flowing summer dress like Jennifer Lopez (carrying Valentino), or go for a roomy top-handle style like Olivia Culpo (carrying Saint Laurent). When shopping for one, just make sure to seek out a style with minimal hardware and a clean silhouette to give your look that luxe and timeless feel. Scroll through to shop our favorite 12 styles.