The 3 Best Sales Happening This Weekend and Exactly What to Buy

If your weekend plans include shopping, you’re going to want to add these three stores to your list ASAP. In addition to these crazy good sales still going on, you can now score some of the best fall styles at majorly reduced prices at J. Crew, Banana Republic and LOFT too. We’re talking about taking up to 40 percent off on clothing, shoes, accessories and more at both Banana Republic and LOFT and up to 30 percent off of classic styles and new fall arrivals at J. Crew. Keep scrolling to see how you can score these amazing deals and start your weekend off in the best way possible!

J. Crew

Stock up on classic wardrobe staples and new trendy fall styles for 30 percent off at J. Crew when you enter “GOSHOP” at checkout. First on our list is this oversized sweater that we can’t wait to live in all season long.

Buy It! Oversized Drop-Shoulder Sweater, $62.65 (orig. $89.50); jcrew.com

Banana Republic

Take 40 percent off on select fall styles and an extra 10 percent off all sale items. We especially love this utilitarian-style belted midi dress – try layering it over a thin turtleneck with some statement earrings.

Buy It! Belted Midi Dress, $82.99 (orig. $138); bananarepublic.com

Loft

Right now, you can score 40 percent off of everything including new fall arrivals – like this gorgeous shimmer pleated skirt – and an extra 40 percent off already reduced sale items! Just enter the promo code “FALLFEST” at checkout.

Buy It! Shimmer Pleated Skirt, $47.70 (orig. $79.50); loft.com

Which weekend sales are you shopping? Comment below and let us know!