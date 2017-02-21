Style

The Most Memorable Oscars Updos Ever

The best ponytails, chignons and over-the-top twists have all made a statement on the Academy Awards red carpet through the years. Here, the ones worth remembering

By @jillianruffo

Posted on

More

1 of 15

 

AND THE WINNERS ARE...

Every year, the Academy Awards bring the biggest stars in Hollywood together - not to mention the biggest dresses, jewelry and, yep, hair. Here, we’ve ranked our favorite updos throughout the past 10 years, based on size, creativity and straight–up stun factor.

2 of 15

Steve Granitz/WireImage

ROONEY MARA, 2016

The star closed out last year’s award season with a bang, showing up with slicked, sectioned hair tied into four tiny knots.
We give this look: 5 Oscars

3 of 15

AKM-GSI

DAISY RIDLEY, 2016

From the front, Ridley’s strands seemed to be pulled into a simple bun — but the back revealed an intricate series of twists that resulted in a gorgeous one-of-a-kind style.
We give this look: 4 Oscars

4 of 15

Jason Merritt/Getty

GINA RODRIGUEZ, 2015

From her pumped-up volume at the top of her head to the braided side chignon, Gina gave us a lot to look at — and swoon over — with this elegant style.
We give this look: 4 Oscars

5 of 15

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

ROSAMUND PIKE, 2015

One of the most unexpected surprises in Oscars hair history? Rosamund’s undercut, which was revealed by her otherwise classic textured bun.
We give this look: 5 Oscars

6 of 15

Jason Merritt/Getty

LADY GAGA, 2014

Her short, platinum strands were swept to the side and pulled back into a low, structured ponytail at the nape of her neck.
We give this look: 4 Oscars

7 of 15

Jason Merritt/Getty

AMANDA SEYFREID, 2013

The star kept it classic — and gorgeous — with this piecey, textured updo.
We give this look: 3 Oscars

8 of 15

Jason Kempin/Getty

EMMY ROSSUM, 2013

Her jaw-dropping pearl-and-jewel-encrusted crown added the perfect ethereal touch to her elegant braided bun and off-white gown.
We give this look: 5 Oscars

9 of 15

Steve Granitz/WireImage

JENNIFER LOPEZ, 2012

There’s a good chance that J. Lo’s oversized high bun sparked the topknot craze that shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.
We give this look: 4 Oscars

10 of 15

 

REESE WITHERSPOON, 2011

We’ll go ahead and consider this the Most Valuable (half-up) Pony in Oscars Hair History.
We give this look: 5 Oscars

11 of 15

Getty

JENNIFER HUDSON, 2011

Volume! Twists! Knots! Jennifer’s low ponytail combined nearly every component of an award-winning updo into one major statement.
We give this look: 3 Oscars

12 of 15

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

SARAH JESSICA PARKER, 2010

Leave it to SJP to bring the tried-and-true chignon to the next level with this huge, extravagant look.
We give this look: 4 Oscars

13 of 15

J. Emilio Flores/Corbis via Getty

EVAN RACHEL WOOD, 2009

It simply doesn’t get more Old Hollywood than Evan Rachel’s side-swept pompadour and equally glamorous topknot.
We give this look: 5 Oscars

14 of 15

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

HEIDI KLUM, 2008

An early adopter of the topknot trend, Heidi went over-the-top (literally) with an oversized style that definitely turned heads.
We give this look: 2 Oscars

15 of 15

Lester Cohen/WireImage

PENELOPE CRUZ, 2007

This wasn’t your average low bun — but the braid-wrapped style certainly provided endless hair-spiration.
We give this look: 4 Oscars

See Also

More

More