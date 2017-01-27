Everyone at Sundance Is Wearing These Turtlenecks and Tights – Here’s How to Get Your Own

If you’ve been flipping through our Sundance style gallery – and of course you have, because where else would you get all your coat- and boot-spiration? – you may have noticed a few themes. The first: Everyone is wearing jeans or tights (duh, it’s cold). The second: Parkas are becoming a fashion statement in their own right. The third: Layering dresses over turtlenecks is the new hotness. And as it turns out, one brand in particular has cornered the market on the tights and turtlenecks every star was using as the foundations of their outfits.

As seen on Jaime King (in Prabal Gurung), Zoey Deutch (in A.L.C.) and Teresa Palmer (wearing Etro), above, the Wolford “Colorado” bodysuit turtleneck was the one to wear under dresses, with jeans (Michelle Monaghan modeled it) and pants outfits (Zoey again). It was already a beloved star staple well before the Park City, Utah film festival – here are three of the countless stars who have worn it – but it was especially a hit as a layering piece throughout the event.

On the tights front, multiple stars wore different variations of the brand’s hosiery, but the most popular style was the classic Mat Opaque 80, a heavier knit than the brand’s fine nude tights made famous by Princess Kate and Beyoncé. Morgan Saylor, Dianna Agron (in Prada) and Aubrey Plaza all made their dresses and skirts winter-worthy by layering these underneath.

These tights are definitely a splurge – so what makes them such a staple? Says stylist Annabelle Harron, who worked with King and Palmer, “Wolford pieces are perfect tools to have in my kit, especially for occasions such as Sundance where you need to add layers to brave the cold but want to keep looks streamlined for the carpet. The bodysuits and tights are perfect – you can secretly layer them underneath shirts, sweaters, dresses and pants for seamless warmth or make them a part of the look.”

Would you invest? Let us know your thoughts below!