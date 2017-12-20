The 5 Most Showstopping Style Moments from This Season of The Voice

It’s been a long journey for this season’s contestants on The Voice, but Tuesday night all of the anticipation came to an end when Chloe Kohanski was crowned the winner of season 13 of the hit show. But besides providing us with some amazing hits all season long, the judges and competitors alike made sure season 13 of The Voice will go down as one of the most stylish seasons of the Emmy Award-winning reality competition show.

Before it really hits you that you’ll have to wait a few months until the show returns next year, take a moment to look back as we count down the top five standout style moments from this season that we still can’t get out of our minds.

5. Miley’s Shania Twain-Inspired Leopard Print Jumpsuit

Miley Cyrus Trae Patton/NBC

Country fans all over rejoiced when this season’s judge Miley Cyrus went full-on Shania Twain when she performed a killer version of the singer’s 1999 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” during an episode of The Voice.

RELATED PHOTOS: 9 Last Minute Gifts to Shop That You’ll Get In Time for Christmas

The star styled her hair in bouncy curls and wore a sexy leopard jumpsuit for the performance, drawing inspiration from Twain’s leopard print coat from her 1998 video that accompanied her iconic hit, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

4. Chloe’s Silver Teardrop Accents

Kohanski made her mark as a serious contender for the title of The Voice champion during her top 11 performance of Bonnie Tyler’s hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” where she took the stage in a ruffled ’80s-inspired outfit complete with sparkly silver teardrops glued beneath her eyes on her face.

3. Miley’s Bedazzled Stripper Heels

Miley Cyrus Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Despite embracing a more refined sense of style since her wild and crazy “Wrecking Ball” days, Miley still shows off her playful side with her fashion choices, like when she wore a pair of bedazzled platform heels to the show this week — which came with an interesting backstory.

“They’re from a stripper store,” she revealed during the conference. “They’re only $7. They can be yours for the low price of seven bucks and a broken ankle … But you’ll have to add the stick on jewels, that was the customization.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more!

2. When Gwen Wore Blake’s Sexiest Man Alive Jacket

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

It’s no secret Gwen Stefani couldn’t have been more proud of her man Blake Shelton when he was named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive earlier this year. So after Shelton’s team member Chloe Kohanski won season 13 of The Voice, Stefani celebrating by snagging his Sexiest Man Alive jacket he wore to the finale and modeled it backstage. Shelton even helped Stefani’s oldest son Kingston, 11, try it on to before Stefani posed in it for a series of photos!

1. Chloe’s Finale Gown

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Before she was crowned the winner of The Voice during Tuesday’s finale, Chloe already looked like a star ready to dominate the red carpet in her gorgeous emerald sequin gown, complete with a sexy slit up the center, a cutout at the chest and metallic gold sandals — which perfectly coordinated with the gold confetti that fell when she won.

What was your favorite standout style moment this season on The Voice?