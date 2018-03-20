If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Spring 2018 runways, it’s that accessories are everything for this season. No matter what outfit you’re wearing, a stylish accessory can completely transform and elevate any look. And while we love a dainty and delicate piece of timeless jewelry, this spring is all about bold earrings.

From shoulder-grazing drop earrings and mismatched pairs to asymmetrical singular styles and oversized hoops, statement earrings have been trending for the past few seasons – and are showing no signs of slowing down this spring. This season’s take is a unique and colorful twist on the classic metal hoops that celebrities and fashionistas have been seen rocking on and off duty.

Insert: resin hoops. Various shapes and colors of the ’80s-style earrings were seen strutting down the Spring 2018 runways at shows like Balenciaga, Altuzarra and Missoni and we’ve been coveting them ever since. That’s why we’ve rounded up 9 of the coolest pairs starting at prices as low as $18 for you to shop and wear stylishly all season long.

