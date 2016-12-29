9 Products That Will Make Your Skin-Care Routine Ready for Winter

When winter rolls around, a lot of us remember to switch out our closets to make room for new weatherproof parkas and to restock our arsenal of cute and practical snow boots. But what we sometimes forget to do is upgrade our skin-care routine. Well, make this your 2017 New Year’s resolution, because we have a foolproof guide you can totally master right now. Watch the video above (and shop the products below!) to see how.

The first thing to remember is that your skin gets much, much drier in the colder months, so you’ll want to switch to a cleansing oil instead of a regular facial cleanser. This Epicuren 3-in-1 Cleansing Oil, $78, is the product to get into your shopping cart now.

Then you’ll want to step up your face cream with something ultra-hydrating, like this Avon Ultimate Supreme Cream, $50, and incorporate oil into your everyday routine with our favorite Avon Organics Antioxidant Oil, $19.99.

RELATED PHOTOS: 22 Products To Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

If you want some anti-aging treatments mixed into your regimen, look no further than Bobbi Brown’s Instant Confidence Stick, $45. Or if your goal for 2017 is to lead a makeup-free life à la Alicia Keys, you’ll want to apply some of Tom Ford’s Illuminating Primer, $74, to your cheeks to get a luminous, healthy glow. (For a lower-priced version, try Kiehl’s Baby Lip Balm, $9.)

And finally, save money next year by skipping the spa and indulging in luxe skin-care treatments at home. Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair, $110, and Lancôme’s Overnight Mask, $65, will leave your skin feeling like you just got a facial when you wake up in the morning. And this Dr. Brandt Magnetight Age Defier, $75, is the coolest new thing in face masks. It’s a skin-recharging formula that wipes away with the touch of a magnet — not by washing your face. (You have to see it in action in the video above.)

See, we weren’t kidding when we said you can totally pull through on this New Year’s skin-care resolution. As for trying to get to the gym more … you’re on your own!

Are you excited to switch up your skin-care routine?