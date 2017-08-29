The 7 Coolest Pieces to Shop From Target's New Size-Inclusive Line, A New Day

When Target announced that they would be discontinuing their beloved Mossimo and Merino fashion lines, shoppers nearly had a meltdown. But worry not! Target has officially launched their chic replacement, A New Day, and it’s safe to say that we’re already obsessed! The collection is full of trendy, cute and affordable clothing, shoes and accessories (all of the things Target shoppers love, of course) and best of all — it’s size-inclusive. With on-trend pieces such as embroidered military jackets and poplin shirtdresses available in up to 4X, women of all sizes can rock the new line and feel their best for the new season.

Scroll down to shop some of our favorites from A New Day’s debut collection!

Ruffle Skirt

Two of fall’s biggest trends come together with this bold red ruffled skirt. Dress it up with heels for the office or down with sneakers for the weekend.

Buy It! Asymmetrical ruffle skirt, $24.99; target.com

Striped Shirtdress

We love a good shirtdress and this striped style with bell sleeves is a fresh take on the classic silhouette.

Buy It! Plus-size striped shirtdress, $29.99; target.com

Top-Handle Bag

Studs add a little edge to this ladylike handbag.

Buy It! Top-handle crossbody handbag, $29.99; target.com

Floral Ruffle Blouse

Dark florals and ruffles make this blouse perfect for fall. Pair it with jeans for date night or a midi skirt for the office.

Buy It! Floral tiered ruffle blouse, $24.99; target.com

Plaid Boyfriend Blazer

Try out the menswear trend with this plaid boyfriend style blazer. It’s chic for work and play.

Buy It! Plaid boyfriend blazer, $34.99; target.com

Embellished Booties

We love sock booties and this pair is made even more special with its embellished heels.

Buy It! Maria block sock booties, $37.99; target.com

Military Jacket

A military jacket is a wardrobe staple, and we especially love the embroidered detail and bold buttons on this one.

Buy It! Plus-size embroidered military jacket, $34.99; target.com

What are your favorites pieces from Target’s new line? Comment below and let us know!