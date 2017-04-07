9 Best-Selling Natural Beauty Products to Make Going Green Easy
On a mission to “clean up” your beauty routine this spring? These best-selling products from 7 top sites are free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates, and have already been vetted – and adored – by millions.
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
1 of 9
HAND CREAM
Dry hands? This super-luxe lotion will take care of that for you in the chicest way possible.
Buy It! Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, $27; net-a-porter.com
2 of 9
MUD MASK
Give your skin the TLC it needs with this superfood-infused face mask.
Buy It! Shea Moisture Youth-Infusing Mud Mask, $14.99; target.com
3 of 9
LIP MASK
Your lips need some love as well. This mask is packed with collagen to add hydration -- and a little oomph -- to your pout.
Buy It! KNC Beauty Lip Mask, $24.99 for 5; birchbox.com
4 of 9
M-61 PEEL
A few swipes of this naturally exfoliating peel will reveal an even, healthy glow.
Buy It! M-61 PowerGlow Peel, $28 for 10; bluemurcury.com
5 of 9
BITE LIP BALM
Bite's founder strives to create products that are so natural you could (almost!) eat them -- which is why this super-rich lip balm is full of skin-loving nutrients.
Buy It! Bite Agave Lip Balm, $18; sephora.com
6 of 9
FARMACY CLEANSING BALM
Washing the day -- and all of your makeup -- away doesn't have to strip your skin. This balm melts away mascara and removes dirt and oil while amping up your skin's moisture.
Buy It! Farmacy Beauty Green Clean Cleansing Balm, $34; sephora.com
7 of 9
ANDALOU FACE MASK
That glowing-from-within look doesn't happen on its own, but this mask's gentle exfoliating ingredients make it seem that easy.
Buy It! Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask, $14.99; ulta.com
8 of 9
DRUNK ELEPHANT SERUM
Vitamin C is the ultimate skin brightener -- and this daily serum has people addicted.
Buy It! Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, $80; dermstore.com
9 of 9
RMS MAKEUP REMOVER
Coconut oil can basically do anything -- including remove your eye makeup, thanks to these pads from RMS.
Buy It! RMS Beauty The Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes, $16; net-a-porter.com
