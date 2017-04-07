9 Best-Selling Natural Beauty Products to Make Going Green Easy

On a mission to “clean up” your beauty routine this spring? These best-selling products from 7 top sites are free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates, and have already been vetted – and adored – by millions.

By @jillianruffo

Posted on

More

1 of 9

Courtesy Aesop

HAND CREAM

Dry hands? This super-luxe lotion will take care of that for you in the chicest way possible.

Buy It! Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, $27; net-a-porter.com

 

2 of 9

Courtesy Target

MUD MASK

Give your skin the TLC it needs with this superfood-infused face mask.

Buy It! Shea Moisture Youth-Infusing Mud Mask, $14.99; target.com

3 of 9

 

LIP MASK

Your lips need some love as well. This mask is packed with collagen to add hydration -- and a little oomph -- to your pout.

Buy It! KNC Beauty Lip Mask, $24.99 for 5; birchbox.com

4 of 9

Courtesy Bluemurcury

M-61 PEEL

A few swipes of this naturally exfoliating peel will reveal an even, healthy glow.

Buy It! M-61 PowerGlow Peel, $28 for 10; bluemurcury.com

5 of 9

Courtesy Sephora

BITE LIP BALM

Bite's founder strives to create products that are so natural you could (almost!) eat them -- which is why this super-rich lip balm is full of skin-loving nutrients.

Buy It! Bite Agave Lip Balm, $18; sephora.com

6 of 9

Courtesy Farmacy

FARMACY CLEANSING BALM

Washing the day -- and all of your makeup -- away doesn't have to strip your skin. This balm melts away mascara and removes dirt and oil while amping up your skin's moisture.

Buy It! Farmacy Beauty Green Clean Cleansing Balm, $34; sephora.com

7 of 9

Courtesy Ulta

ANDALOU FACE MASK

That glowing-from-within look doesn't happen on its own, but this mask's gentle exfoliating ingredients make it seem that easy.

Buy It! Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask, $14.99; ulta.com

8 of 9

Courtesy Drunk Elephant

DRUNK ELEPHANT SERUM

Vitamin C is the ultimate skin brightener -- and this daily serum has people addicted.

Buy It! Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, $80; dermstore.com

9 of 9

Courtesy RMS

RMS MAKEUP REMOVER

Coconut oil can basically do anything -- including remove your eye makeup, thanks to these pads from RMS.

Buy It! RMS Beauty The Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes, $16; net-a-porter.com

See Also

More

More