The Best President's Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

If you’re planning on enjoying your President’s Day three-day weekend by catching up with friends, family or even just your Netflix queue, we highly recommend putting one more thing on your to-do list: shopping! So many of your favorite mall stores (we’re talking Madewell, Old Navy, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and more) are offering incredible President’s Day sales. We have all the info on the best deals to be aware of so you can make the most of your mall visit or online shopping spree!

First, here are all the details to shop the styles in the photo above, which are all on sale (and all a great addition to any winter wardrobe).

Madewell “Delancey” blanket coat, $159.99; madewell.com

Club Monaco “Edvard” sweater dress, $169; clubmonaco.com

Topshop stripe hybrid long-sleeve top, $30; topshop.com

Kohl’s

15 percent off or 20 percent off $100 or more with code TAKEOFF (through February 20).

Madewell

Take an extra 30 percent off sale items.

L.L.Bean

25 percent off when you spend $100.

Bloomingdale’s

Save up to 60 percent off on select items at bloomingdales.com.

Club Monaco

Women’s: 25 percent off off all women’s trenches, sweaters and sweater dresses at Club Monaco.

Men’s: 25 percent off all men’s chinos and woven shirts at Club Monaco.

JC Penney

Enjoy an extra 25 percent off purchases $100 or more with code: 4GOSHOP.

Topshop

Take an extra 20 percent off sale items.

Urban Outfitters

30 percent off all men’s and women’s BDG jeans, in stores and online (through February 20).

Ann Taylor

40 percent off full-price styles and take an extra 50 percent off sale styles with code: WEEKEND.

True Religion

Take $50 off $250, $100 off $500 or $150 off $750.

Steve Madden

25 percent off, plus free shipping with exclusions using code: PREZ.

Cole Haan

Take 30 percent off select styles with code: PRES30.

Asos

20 percent off full price items with code: PREZ20.

H&M

Deals from $5, weekend savings up to 70 percent off, valid in store and on hm.com on selected items through February 20. Use code 7779 for free shipping.

Old Navy

Take up to 50 percent off storewide.



Macy’s

Take an extra 20 percent off plus free shipping at $49. Take an extra 15 percent or 10 percent off select departments (excludes beauty and specials). Free shipping excludes furniture and matresses. Extra savings promo code: PRES. Take an extra 25 percent clearance.

