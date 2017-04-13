The Cutest Plus Size Designer Collaborations You Won't Be Able to Resist

Plus size style keeps getting better, and the latest round of designer collaborations for curvy and plus brands makes that case more strongly than ever. First, beloved plus size brand ELOQUII has officially launched its first ever designer capsule collection in collaboration with Teresa Maccapani Missoni! The collection, Teresa for ELOQUII, encompasses the eclectic and romantic style that Missoni is famously known for. With flirty prints and embellishments, the collection includes pieces such as wide leg trousers, maxi dresses and wrap blouses.

The second designer collab, Prabal Gurung x Lane Bryant, is equally as fabulous and fierce for the plus size fashion forward brand. Edgy and bold, Prabal Gurung didn’t stray away from his love for modern luxury. Zipper and lace-up details on dresses and skirts accompanied with graphic florals and stripes make for a collection that you’re going to want to wear everywhere.

Gwynnie Bee, one of the few rental subscription services available for plus size women, has also decided to bring high designer styles to their exclusive members with an eight piece collection designed by the one and only Tracy Reese. The dresses and tops are true to the designer’s own ready-to-wear line with colorful prints and girly silhouettes. Available for women in sizes 10 through 32W, Gwynnie Bee offers subscribers the opportunity to try on styles and fall in love with them as they go.

Curvy girls everywhere are already scooping up the cutest styles – scroll down to check out our favorites and shop them for yourself!

Teresa for ELOQUII:

Buy It! Relaxed Fit Moss Crepe Embellished Tee, $95 and Printed Wide Leg Pant, $175; eloquii.com

Buy It! Sangallo Eyelet Ruffle Jumpsuit, $175; eloquii.com

Buy It! Flare Sleeve Wrap Top, $85 and Crepe Wide Leg Drawstring Pants, $145; eloquii.com

Buy It! Embroidered Maxi Dress With Lace Inserts, $195; eloquii.com

Prabal Gurung for Lane Bryant:

Buy It! Zip Front Sheath Dress by Prabal Gurung, $138; lanebryant.com

Buy It! Floral Blouse by Prabal Gurung, $88 and Floral Circle Skirt by Prabal Gurung, $108; lanebryant.com

Buy It! Cold Shoulder Sweater by Prabal Gurung, $98 and Lace Up Pencil Skirt by Prabal Gurung, $98; lanebryant.com

Buy It! Striped Wrap Blouse by Prabal Gurung, $88 and Pieced Leggings by Prabal Gurung, $88; lanebryant.com

Gwynnie Bee with Plenty by Tracy Reese:

Rent It! Deconstructed Plaid Off Shoulder Dress; gwynniebee.com

Rent It! Denim Button Front Dress; gwynniebee.com

Rent It! Fireworks Foulard Kurta Top; gwynniebee.com

Rent It! Utility Shift Dress; gwynniebee.com

