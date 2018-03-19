Prepare to throw your body glitter at a wall in shock: According to Bloomberg, Claire’s, the beloved mall jewelry and accessory store responsible for most of our teenage piercings, has officially filed for bankruptcy due to being an estimated $2 billion in debt. Despite Khloe Kardashian being a massive fan of Claire’s hoop earrings and the resurgence of nostalgic ’90s fashion styles such as slip dresses, denim mini skirts, combat boots, track pants and high-waisted mom jeans, mall stores like Claire’s are having a hard time staying relevant – and in business.

In the most recent article by Bloomberg, Claire’s Chief Financial Officer Scott Huckins stated that “to date, the company estimates that it has pierced over 100,000,000 ears worldwide.” Despite the number of tweens who held a Claire’s bear while going under the piercing gun, Claire’s novelty jewelry looks as though it’s soon to be a thing of the past.

But once you’re done crying in your inflatable chair, we’re here to remind you that there are still plenty of other places to shop for your 18-pack of colored rhinestone earrings. Scroll down to shop 5 of them now!

Forever 21

Buy It! Fruit Salad Earring Set, $8.90; forever21.com

ALDO

Buy It! Praucien Multipack Earrings, $17; asos.com

Charlotte Russe

Buy It! Embellished Hoop Earrings 6 Pack, $4.19 (orig. $5.99); charlotterusse.com

Express

Buy It! Set of Six Embellished Stud Earrings, $29.90; express.com

NastyGal

Buy It! New Around Here Hoop Earrings Set, $9.60 (orig. $16); nastygal.com