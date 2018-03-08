Style
24 Brands Supporting International Women's Day (and What to Buy)
If you’re looking for a way to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8th, why not shop and do good with these 24 charitable and fashionable brands? Wear them to march, to brunch with your girlfriends or to the office – no matter what, you’re going to look and feel good about what you buy.
Aerie
Aerie is continuing their role model campaign in honor of IWD on a five-piece collection that featuress personal mantras from each of their campaign role models, Aly Raisman, Yara Shahidi, Rachel Platten and Iskra Lawrence. 100 percent of the proceeds from all sales will be donated to their respective charities of choice including Darkness To Light, Innocence Project, I am That Girl and National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA).
Buy It! Aerie x Yara City Sweatshirt, $33.71 (orig. $49.95); ae.com
Cynthia Rowley x Lingua Franca
Cynthia Rowley has teamed up with sustainably-sourced, fair trade luxury cashmere sweater brand, Lingua Franca, on a collection of berets with phrases like "Rebel, Rebel", "Come Together" and "Dream Big"in honor of IWD. 20 percent of all beret purchases will be donated to the Girl Scouts of the USA.
Buy It! Rebel, Rebel Beret, $125; cynthiarowley.com
Ked's
Ked's has created a limited edition sneaker collection in honor of International Women's Day. The 3-piece collection features a leather style with purple detail, a classic purple canvas style and a platform sneaker in shimmery purple (the color symbolic to women's rights). 10 percent of sales from the International Women’s Day Limited Edition items will go to supporting the International Women's Day organization.
Buy It! IWD Triple Shimmer 57.95; keds.com
MILLY
MILLY has teamed up with Girls Inc. of New York City to create a capsule collection of empowerment tees and sweatshirts. 20 percent of each purchase will be donated to the Girls Inc. of New York City initiatives to help educate and inspire young girls.
Buy It! Girl Boss Tee, $90; milly.com
Tata Harper
Tata Harper's natural beauty line is loved by women everywhere which is why on March 8th, 10 percent of all sales from their website will be donated to the Joyful Heart Foundation, which helps survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse heal and work towards reclaiming joy in their lives.
Buy It! Resurfacing Mask, $58; tataharper.com
Ulla Johnson x FEED Woman on a Mission
FEED has partenered with 4 amazing women who have each designed their own limited edition "Woman on a Mission" tote bag which will provide 10 school meals to children in need. With each purchase of this tote designed by Ulla Johnson, $1 will be donated to Every Mother Counts.
Buy It! Ulla Johnson x FEED Tote, $38; feedprojects.com
Lingua Franca
Handstitched by women in New York City, Lingua Franca is a sustainably sourced, fair-trade luxury cashmere sweater brand that has been seen on celebrities such as Connie Britton, Mandy Moore, Kristen Bell and many more. Their newest collection of sweaters honor the Resistance Revival Chorus, who aim to raise awareness for major women’s rights movements and made headlines for their performance with Kesha at the 2018 Grammy Awards. $100 from each sweater purchase will be donated to the Resistance Revival Chorus' fund and Alliance for Quality Education.
Buy It! Dream On Dreamers Sweater, $380; linguafranca.nyc
L’OCCITANE
L’OCCITANE and its foundation design a new balm each year in honor of Women's Day and this year, they have launched the 2018 Solidarity Balm. 100 percent of the profits from each purchase will go to the education and entreprenueral leadership programs for thousands of women from Burkina Faso who proudly work to harvest the shea butter.
Buy It! Solidarity Balm, $6; loccitane.com
AMO
Made as a reminder that we are stronger together, denim brand AMO has created the "BABES UNITE" tee which will donate 20 percent of each purchase to Planned Parenthood.
Buy It! Babes Unite Tee, $119; amodenim.com
Nissa Jewelry
To celebrate International Women's Day, Nissa Jewelry will be donating 20 percent of proceeds from the sales of this Feminist AF necklace to American Civil Liberties Union, which helps to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States.
Buy It! Feminist International Women's Day Necklace, $48; nissajewelry.com
LUNYA
Sleepwear brand, Lunya has created a limited-edition Girls, Girls Girls tee which will donate 100 percent of the profit to the non-profit organization, Girls Inc of L.A.
Buy It! Girls Inc. Charity Muscle Tee, $88; lunya.co
The 2Bandits
Southwestern jewelry brand, The 2Bandits, has teamed up with artists Melodi Meadows and Aleksandra Zee to create a Women's Day collection comprised of earrings, rings and bracelets. 20 percent of each purchase throughout the month of March will be donated to the Global Fund for Women.
Buy It! Bandit Babe Ring, $40; the2bandits.com
Onomie Beauty
Award winning beauty brand, Onomie Beauty, is donating 20 percent of all sales on Thursday, March 8th to She's The First which fights gender inequality through education.
Buy It! Boosting Lip + Cheek Balm, $30; onomie.com
Alison Lou x Liana
Fine jewelry brand, Alison Lou, has teamed up with Liana, a go-to for cool girl basics, to create a Girl Power T-Shirt. 100 percent of the sales from each shirt sold will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
Buy It! Girl Power T-Shirt $68; alisonlou.com
Quilted Koala
Quilted Koala is known for their canvas and quilted handbags, pouches and clutches. In honor of IWD they've created the "BADASS" camo clutch and will be donating 20 percent of all sales to sheshouldrun.org, which helps to support women leaders who are considering a future run for office and their supporters.
Buy It! Camo Kanvas Clutch, $64; quiltedkoala.com
Cynthia Rowley
Fashion designer Cynthia Rowley has created this "Girls With Dreams Become Women With Visions" t-shirt in honor of IWD. 20 percent of each sale will be donated to the Girl Scouts of the USA.
Buy It! Girls With Dream Tee, $80; cynthiarowley.com
Alison Lou
Alison Chemla, the New York City based designer behind the fine jewelry brand, Alison Lou, is known for her quirky, fun and totally gorgeous pieces - including her line of emoji earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets. To celebrate women, she's designed a Girl Power Collection (Emily Ratajkowski and Paris Jackson are fans!) of which 30 percent of all sales will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
Buy It! Girl Power Single Huggy Hoop, $215; alisonlou.com
Carbon 38
Carbon 38 is a luxury activewear company that was built by women and as supporters of women's rights, has announced that it will be donating $100,000 to Girls Inc. in honor of IWD. Not only that, but they have created an International Women's Day capsule collection which 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Girls Inc. during the month of March.
Buy It! Performance Bra, $85 and Floral Leggings, $125; carbon38.com
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade's purpose label helps to bring jobs to over 150 women in the community of Masoro, Rwanda through trade-based initiatives. A percentage of all sales from the purpose label will be donated directly to the organization to help fund programs and support the women of the community.
Buy It! On Purpose Canvas Tote, $128; katespade.com
RACHEL Rachel Roy
On International Women’s Day, designer Rachel Roy is being appointed to UN Women as a Champion of Innovation, an Ambassador role. To celebrate, she has created a LOVE capsule collection of which 50 percent of proceeds will be donated to the Time's Up Movement and Everytown.org.
Buy It! Black Denim Love Jacket, $149; rachelroy.com
ThreadLust
ThreadLust is a globally conscious brand which donates 1 article of clothing to the International Rescue Committee for every article of clothing purchased. For International Women's Day, they're donating 20 percent of each sale of this Wonder Woman Top to Girls Inc. to help provide support and mentoring to young, at-risk girls.
Buy It! Wonder Woman Tee, $28; threadlust.com
QVC
To celebrate International Women¹s Day, QVC and HSN are partnering with Nest, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women. They are offering a curated selection of products from women-led brands on-air and online that will go to support the social and economic advancements of Nest artisans.
Buy It! G.I.L.I. Leather Crescent Hobo, $215; qvc.com
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty's founder and Chief Creative Officer, Tamara Hill-Norton, has designed a limited-edition tee as a tribute to women across the world. In honor of IWD, $10 from each sale will be donated to The Movemeant Foundation which provide women and girls with body-positive and self-confident building tools through fitness and physical activity.
Buy It! Slogan Tee, $65; sweatybetty.com
Taudrey
Taudrey creates handcrafted and personalized jewelry for the modern woman and to celebrate all things girl power, they've designed this coin necklace. On March 8th, 20 percent of all sales will be donated to She's the First, which offers mentoring and scholarships to females in low-income locates across the globe.
Buy It! Female Sign Mini Coin Necklace, $38; taudrey.com
