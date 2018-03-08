Lingua Franca

Handstitched by women in New York City, Lingua Franca is a sustainably sourced, fair-trade luxury cashmere sweater brand that has been seen on celebrities such as Connie Britton, Mandy Moore, Kristen Bell and many more. Their newest collection of sweaters honor the Resistance Revival Chorus, who aim to raise awareness for major women’s rights movements and made headlines for their performance with Kesha at the 2018 Grammy Awards. $100 from each sweater purchase will be donated to the Resistance Revival Chorus' fund and Alliance for Quality Education.

Buy It! Dream On Dreamers Sweater, $380; linguafranca.nyc