Snowed In? Online Shop for These 12 Amazing Deals
There’s no better way to spend a snow day than by doing some online shopping. If you too are stuck at home thanks to #BombCyclone2018 and looking for some retail therapy we’ve rounded up 12 of the most amazing deals to shop and score big
Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale may have ended but the deals don't stop there! Right now you can find tons of awesome clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories on sale - including these classic Hunter rain boots. Just head over to Nordstrom's sale section and check out the incredible deals!
Buy It! Hunter Original Refined High Gloss Rain Boots, $82.49 - $123.75 (orig. $165); nordstrom.com
In honor of the New Year, our friends over at J.Crew are offering an extra 40 percent off all final sale items from now through January 10th.
Buy It! Drapey Dress, $184.99 (orig. $248); jcrew.com
If you're in the market for a cute new handbag then you should definitely check out Kate Spade New York's sale section. Tons of adorable totes, satchels, wallets and more quirky accessories are marked down!
Buy It! Olive Drive Savannah Tote, $269 (orig. $448); katespade.com
Nothing is as warm and cozy as a cashmere sweater, and if you're in the market for one then Saks Off 5th is the place to go! Right now they're offering an extra 50 percent off an insanely awesome selection of cashmere and outerwear styles. Just enter the promo code "WARMUP" at checkout and watch the deals roll in!
Buy It! Tie Sleeve Cashmere Sweater, $104.99 (orig. $428); saksoff5th.com
BaubleBar is ringing in the New Year and offering 18 percent off everything online in honor of 2018! Just enter the promo code "NEWYEAR18" at checkout. The offer ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET so hurry and start shopping!
Buy It! Mamba Drop Earrings, $29.52 (orig. $36); baublebar.com
Believe us when we tell you that you're not going to want to miss out on Club Monaco's End of Season Sale. Right now, you can score up to 60 percent off everything from chic winter coats and jackets to flirty party dresses and cashmere sweaters.
Buy It! Daylina Coat, $244.30 (orig. $459); clubmonaco.com
Lord & Taylor is celebrating the first snow day of 2018 in a big way! For today only, you can enjoy 30 percent off a huge selection of beautiful dresses like this one shoulder ruffled mini by Halston Heritage.
Buy It! Halston Heritage Metallic Knit One Shoulder Dress, $206.50 (orig. $295); lordandtaylor.com
If you're looking to update your work wardrobe for 2018 then you're going to want head over to Loft ASAP. In addition to having an amazing sale section, you can also score an extra 60 percent off already marked down items! Hurry though, styles are already selling out fast.
Buy It! Lace Up Ballet Flats, $15.95 (orig. $39.88); loft.com
As the temperatures drop and the snow falls you may be thinking of updating your cold weather gear. If so, you're in luck because right now Intermix is hosting a flash sale and offering 30 percent off a fabulous selection of cold weather must-haves, like these thermal jogger pants from celeb-favorite brand, Cotton Citizen.
Buy It! Cotton Citizen Monaco Thermal Jogger Pants, $115.50 (orig. $165); intermixonline.com
As if we didn't love ASOS enough already, they're now giving us even more reason to shop while we're snowed in by offering up to 70 percent off tons of dresses, shoes, handbags, coats and more!
Buy It! adidas Stella Sport Contrast Waistband Tights, $27 (orig. $46); asos.com
Handbags, jewelry, candles and sunglasses are only a few of the awesome items that you can find on sale for up to 60 percent off at Henri Bendel's Semi-Annual Sale. One of our favorites? This embellished top handle satchel that's perfect for work and play.
Buy It! West 57th Floral Applique Carryall Satchel, $239 (orig. $478); henribendel.com
Freshen up your 2018 wardrobe with up to 70 percent off all sale styles at Ann Taylor plus up to 50 percent off their selection of Wear Now Warm Up items when you enter the promo code "REFRESH" at checkout! First thing we're adding to our carts? This gorgeous velvet jumpsuit, of course.
Buy It! Belted Velet Jumpsuit, $89.50 (orig. $179); anntaylor.com