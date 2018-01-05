Style
The Best New Beauty Products of 2018
From skincare to makeup, these are the launches you should get your hands on ASAP
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
SUPERGOOP UNSEEN SUNSCREEN
Bet you didn't know you had to protect your skin from your cellphone and computer screens, but this is 2018 and you'll now need an SPF for that. Luckily, Supergoop has added red algae to their new everyday SPF in order to help prevent damage from the surprisingly harmful blue light your screens emit.
Buy It! Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen, $32; supergoop.com
WANDER GOLD EYE PATCHES
Trust us, you'll want these gold foil undereye masks for more reasons than just the Instagram. With hyaluronic acid, aloe, Vitamin C and more, these work to de-puff the undereye area while locking in moisture and hiding the appearance of wrinkles -- all while giving you a prime selfie opportunity.
Buy It! Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Foil Eye Masks (pack of 6), $25; wanderbeauty.com
GREEN DAY EYE LINER
Remember when Kat Von D hinted that she'd be creating an eye liner with Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong? Well, it's here -- and it's going to give you that smudged, black kohl look the singer has been sporting for years, but with one promise: It's totally low-maintenence -- just apply and smudge with your fingers.
Buy It! Kat Von D Beauty Black Pencil Basket Case Eyeliner, $19; sephora.com
SKIN INC BUBBLE MASK
Whether you've been blasting the heat in your apartment or just hopped off a plane from your holiday travels, chances are your skin is feeling out of sorts this season. But just one minute (yes -- that's all it needs!) with Skin Inc's new bubble mask will have you -- and your skin -- forgetting that it's nearly 0-degrees outside.
Buy It! Skin Inc Oxy Recharge Bubble Mask, $55; iloveskininc.com
CHARLOTTE TILBURY BRIGHTENING YOUTH GLOW
If you've ever dreamt of a miracle product capable of evening out your complexion, preventing signs of aging and making you glow instantly, it now exists, thanks to Charlotte Tilbury. Need we say more?
Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Brightening Youth Glow, $55; nordstrom.com
CAUDALIE PREMIER CRU SERUM
If a Harvard Medical graduate told you what to put on your skin, you'd most likely trust them. Which is exactly why, aside from including ingredients like hyaluronic acid and grape-seed extracts, Caudalie's newest anti-aging serum uses technology that was created by the school itself for crazy-good results.
Buy It! Caudalie Premier Cru Serum, $150; sephora.com