The Biggest and Best July Fourth Sales Happening This Weekend

With July Fourth weekend approaching, there’s no better way to get in the Independence Day spirit than to kick it off early with some major holiday sales (because what’s more American than some major consumption!). With tons of opportunities already getting underway — some even up to 70 percent off! — the time to score on your favorite brands is now. Scroll down to check out some of the best deals. Enjoy.
Department Stores
Barney’s New York: up to 60 percent off select designer styles, plus an extra 10 percent off select sale styles
Macy’s: up to 60 percent off site-wide
Saks Fifth Avenue: up to 60 percent off select designer styles in stores and online
Clothing & Shoes
Ann Taylor: up to 60 percent off all sale items
Anthropologie: up to 50 percent off sale items
ASOS.com: up to 50 percent off select styles
Boden: 50 percent off select items; through 6/29
Chinese Laundry: extra 25 percent off all sale items (use code: 4THJULY); through 7/4
Coldwater Creek: up to 50 percent off selec styles
ELOQUII: up to 50 percent off select styles (use code: EXTRA)
French Connection: extra 30 percent off sale items (use code: FSALBR)
Gap: up to 50 percent off select summer styles
H&M: up to 70 percent off select styles
J.Crew: 25 percent off purchase and 40 percent off sale items (use code: SUMMER); through 6/29
Joe’s: 30 percent off select styles
Kate Spade New York: extra 30 percent off all sale items (use code: SUNNY); through 7/5
L.K. Bennett: up to 30 percent off sale items (use code: CELEBRATE)
L.L. Bean: up to 50 percent off select styles
Loeffler Randall: up to 50 percent off select styles
LOFT: up to 50 percent off select made-for-sun styles and and extra 50 percent off all sale items
MATCHESFASHION.COM: up to 70 percent off luxury labels
Michael Kors: take an extra 25 percent off already reduced prices; through 7/4
M’oda ‘Operandi: up to 70 percent off select designer styles; through 7/11
Old Navy: up to 50 percent off select items
Parker NY: up to 70 percent off select items (use code: LUCKYSTARS); through 7/2
Shopbop.com: up to 70 percent off sale items
The Outnet: extra 30 percent off select items at checkout
Topshop: up to 50 percent off select styles
Jewelry, Handbags & Accessories
Henri Bendel: 50 percent off select styles
Rebecca Minkoff: up to 60 percent off select merchandise; through 7/4
Home & Travel
Williams Sonoma: up to 75 percent off select items, extra 25 percent off select clearance items
Beauty
Dr. Brandt Skin Care: save 35 percent (use code: FNF35); through 7/4