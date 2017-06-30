Three Outfits You Should Wear This July 4th Weekend

Searching for the perfect July 4th outfit? Look no further: We’ve put together three no-fuss looks that are not only stylish, but also affordable — every piece we picked is under $100. Scroll down to shop the pieces, or get inspired, just in time for the long weekend.

If you’re going to a backyard barbecue

A striped matching set is easy and breezy for relaxing at an Independence Day barbecue. Keep your look patriotic by adding a matte red lip, like this favorite from Charlotte Tilbury. For accessories, go for something fun like a pom pom crossbody bag and lace-up espadrilles, then complete your look with a pair of mirrored cat-eye sunglasses (one of this season’s biggest trends).

Clockwise from top left: Buy It! Quay Lexi Sunglasses, $60; shopbop.com; OBEY Chambers Cami, $38 and OBEY Chambers Skirt, $55; revolve.com; Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick in Love Liberty, $34; nordstrom.com; Steve Madden Brayla Espadrille Flatform Sandals, $99.95; stevemadden.com; Skinnydip Pink Crossbody Bag with Pom Detail, $54; asos.com

If you’re going to fireworks

When it comes to watching fireworks, the key is comfort, so opt for a gingham print top and denim cut-offs. Pair this combo with some classic white sneakers, red statement earrings and a straw bag and you’ll be ready to sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

Clockwise from top left: Buy It! J. Crew Embroidered Gingham Top, $58.50 (orig. $78); jcrew.com; BaubleBar Vivid Crispin Ball Drop Earrings, $48; baublebar.com; Express Shiraleah Mirabel Woven Tote, $58; express.com; Boohoo Hetty High Rise Distressed Denim Mom Shorts, $30; boohoo.com; Ked’s Triple Leather Sneakers, $64.95; keds.com

If you’re going to a pool party

Look pretty and patriotic while lounging poolside in a trendy off-the-shoulder striped bikini. A white denim mini skirt is the perfect cover up and paired with chic slide sandals and a red striped straw bag, you’ll be ready for wherever the party takes you. Just don’t forget to protect yourself from the sun with some SPF and mirrored sunglasses.

Clockwise from top left: Buy It! Mar Y Sol Caracas Tote, $83.40 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com; Splendid Chambray Bandeau Bikini Top, $46.41 (orig. $78) and Chambray Side Tie Bikini Bottom 28.56 (orig. $48); bloomingdales.com; Le Specs No Smirking Sunglasses, $80; net-a-porter.com; H&M Denim Skirt, $34.99; hm.com; Ann Taylor Gretel Suede Slides, $98; anntaylor.com; Tarte Tarteguard 30 Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $32; sephora.com

What July 4th outfits are you shopping? Comment below and let us know!