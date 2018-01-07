If you’ve been practically living at the movie theater in an effort to watch every single nominated film of the year and have been counting down the days until the start of the 2018 awards show season, today’s the big day: the Golden Globes kicks off the Super Bowl of style, the awards season red carpet run.

As you await this year’s momentous all-black red carpet, we decided to provide a trip down memory lane with a look back at some of the most memorable gowns of the previous decade. Check out our fun fashion flashback, below, and vote on the dress you loved best from that year – then tune back in tonight to see the statement-making (and history-making) styles on your favorite stars.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

2007

Getty (3)

Due to the Writers Guild of America strike in 2008, the Golden Globes ceremony was cancelled, so we’re throwing it back to 2007 so you can revisit three still-stylish-today looks: Jennifer Garner’s vintage Gaultier design, Reese Witherspoon’s festive yellow Nina Ricci cocktail dress or Beyoncé’s high-glam Elie Saab gown.

2009

Getty (3)

The stars returned in 2009 bringing feminine, stop-and-stare and stately gowns to the carpet. Do you like Demi Moore’s romantic Dior halter, Jennifer Lopez’s risqué Marchesa look or Kate Winslet’s classic strapless Yves Saint Laurent gown the most?

2010

Getty (3)

In 2010 Drew Barrymore, Penélope Cruz and Sandra Bullock all arrived in classic, feminine gowns. Barrymore chose an embellished Atelier Versace one-shoulder gown, Cruz went with a romantic Armani Privé mermaid design and Bullock picked a purple Bottega Veneta strapless ballgown.

2011

Getty (3)

Sofia Vergara stuck to her signature, a mermaid style gown (in Vera Wang), while Angelina Jolie (in Versace) and Anne Hathaway (in Armani Privé) took a risk in sequins in 2011.

2012

Getty (3)

Jessica Alba chose a classic strapless Gucci gown with all-over embellishment in 2012, while Rooney Mara (in Nina Ricci) and Charlize Theron (in Dior) took the plunge in dresses featuring an ultra-low neckline.

RELATED: Throwback Style! See What This Year’s Nominees Wore to Their Very First Golden Globes

2013

Getty (3)

In 2013 some of the best-dressed stars wore dreamy, dramatic gowns. Jennifer Lawrence chose a belted Dior ballgown, Halle Berry went with a multicolor printed asymmetrical Atelier Versace design with sweeping train and Amy Adams wore a blush Marchesa mermaid-style gown, but you can only pick one favorite!

2014

Getty (3)

Naomi Watts brought the glam in her metallic Tom Ford gown, Lupita Nyong’o set the carpet on fire in her bright red Ralph Lauren Collection cape dress and Cate Blanchett stuck to old school glamour in her lace high-neck Armani Privé gown at the 2014 awards show.

2015

Getty (3)

These three dresses are so gorgeous, you really have to go with whatever mood you’re in — shimmery, classic or sexy — when you vote on Julianne Moore’s custom Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci gown with feathery trim, Viola Davis’ Donna Karan Atelier strapless embellished gown or Kate Hudson’s abs-baring, plunging white Atelier Versace number with silver-laced panels.

2016

Getty (3)

These three gowns were undoubtedly the most surprising looks of the night. Jennifer Lopez toned down the sex appeal in a caped Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown, while Brie Larson went with an unconventional abs-baring custom Calvin Klein Collection dress and Lady Gaga chose a more understated look than we were used to seeing her in with a velvet off-the-shoulder Atelier Versace gown with padded hips.

2017

Getty (3)

Just last year, Emma Stone shone in her celestial Valentino gown, Priyanka Chopra wowed in a gold lace Ralph Lauren Collection dress and Mandy Moore took a risk in a plunging Naeem Khan gown with flowing cape.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.