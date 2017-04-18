Heading to Weekend 2 of Coachella? Score 50 Percent Off All Festival Styles at Missguided Before You Go

The first weekend of Coachella brought us tons of outfit inspo (or ridicule, depending on your approach to style) as celebs danced their way through the desert in cut-offs, crop tops, swimsuits and body chains (some affordable, and some insanely expensive). And if you’re planning on getting your groove on for weekend number two or any other festival on this summer’s line up, you’re definitely going to want to check out the major sale that Missguided is having this week! Everything, and we repeat – everything is 50 percent off (excluding sale items) from now through April 23rd. This means you can score the hottest festival clothes (from petite to plus), shoes, bags and accessories for basically free and look like a total rockstar.

Scroll down to check out our favorite sale styles!

Clockwise from top left: Buy It! Silver Western Pointed Toe Ankle Boots, $30 (orig. $60); Black Faux Suede Stud Embroidered Detail Mini Skirt, $28 (orig. $56); Grey The Who Cropped Washed T-Shirt, $18 (orig. $36); Gold Geometric Metal Frame Sunglasses, $10 (orig. $20); White Studded Cut Out Block Heel Sandals, $30 (orig. $60); missguidedus.com

From left to right: Buy It! Pink Ribbed Flare Sleeve Bardot Crop Top, $15 (orig. $30); Peace + Love White Lace Rose High Neck Dress, $100 (orig. $200); Khaki Ultimate Plunge Swimsuit, $18 (orig. $36); missguidedus.com

From left to right: Buy It! Petite Pink Oversized Pocket Detail Parka Coat, $45 (orig. $90) and Plus Size Premium Faux Leather Pants, $35 (orig. $70); missguidedus.com

