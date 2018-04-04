The 10 Best Fashion and Beauty Moments in 10 Years of the Real Housewives of New York

Jay Sullivan/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

It’s hard to believe The Real Housewives of New York debuted 10 years ago. For a decade, we’ve been engrossed in the glamorous world of Upper East Side (or downtown, if you’re Carole Radziwill) fighting and over-the-top partying, dining and, of course, style. From insane shopping sprees to catwalk catfights, these ladies mixed drama with fashion in such unprecedented ways that we’re celebrating the 10 year anniversary (season 10 airs tonight, Wednesday April 4!) by looking back at the 10 best fashion and beauty moments ever on the Real Housewives of New York.

10. When Ramona got a facial peel before going to Mexico.

Ramona thought it would be a good idea to get a chemical facial peel right before the group trip to Mexico in season 9, where the hot, humid temperatures further irritated her skin. Sonja Morgan kept referring to her as “pizza face” throughout her testimonials and couldn’t hold back from wincing during a one-on-one conversation with Ramona, above.

9. When Simon van Kempen partied in bright red leather pants.

I struck gold! Ramona dancing with Red Patent Simon!!! #RHONY pic.twitter.com/4VF4qcuxRH — SurrealHWofBelowDeck (@SurrealHWofBD) August 4, 2016

You may remember this moment because it was when Simon and Ramona finally made amends, but we remember it because of his bright red leather pants.

8. When Sonja wore Dorinda Medley’s lingerie from her late husband.

The ladies never seem to behave themselves when they’re visiting Dorinda’s Berkshires house. Ramona allegedly caused damage to a bedroom, Luann almost set the house ablaze trying to light the fireplace and Sonja caused a riff between herself and Dorinda in season 9, when she wore Dorinda’s nice pajama set, which was given to her by her late husband, without permission. (Despite trying to keep her cool, it didn’t sit well with Dorinda.)

7. Tinsley Mortimer’s devotion to false lashes.

When a Housewife incorporates her love of fake lashes into her tagline (“A good set of lashes can fix anything, even a mugshot!”), you know she doesn’t go anywhere without them (including jail). But Tinsley’s entire appearance was a point of concern during season 9. Despite saying she wanted to start a new life in N.Y.C., her castmates were worried she wasn’t letting go of the past when she wouldn’t change the same look she’s been sporting for 20 years (including her long, wavy blowout that was always intact throughout the entire season — although you may have seen she recently chopped it!)

6. When Alex and Simon spent “over five figures” during one shopping trip.

During season 1, viewers saw how Alex and Simon liked to spend quality time together — on three-to-four-hour shopping sprees. During a trip in St. Barts, they were searching for a gown for Alex to wear for the opening night of the Metropolitan Opera and spent “more than five figures” on a leopard-print gown.

“We don’t ever do any shopping on our own. We’re each other’s stylists.” Alex said, equating shopping to buying art. “It’s wearable art. We don’t really collect art. We’re certainly not out there bidding on Picassos.”

5. When Luann de Lesseps compared Alex McCord’s Louis Vuittton Boots to “Herman Munster”shoes.

The two women got into it during their fight in Morocco and Luann decided to hit Alex where it hurt: her sense of style. Luann insulted Alex’s “Herman Munster” Louis Vuitton shoes saying, “Even Louis Vuitton makes mistakes.” Brutal.

4. When Ramona cut her hair.

Getty (2)

Season 3 was when Ramona went through her “renewal” phase, and the most dramatic change was when she cut her long strands to a shoulder-length do. “I feel like an older Cameron Diaz — very sexy and chic and young and hip,” she told PEOPLE in 2009 about her new haircut. “I loved it.”

3. When Jill Zarin fled a fashion show because she was seated in the second row.

Bravo

Jill Zarin does not do second row. So when she arrived to the Luca Luca show during New York Fashion Week and saw that she was seated behind Ramona, she grabbed her bag and her “gay husband” Brad and fled the scene. “If I don’t sit front row, I’m not going,” she announced.

RELATED: The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Most Over-the-Top New York Fashion Week Moments

2. When Sonja finally held her fashion show.

After many, many delays, Sonja finally debuted her fashion line in season 7 with a full-blown fashion show, and let’s just say it had a few hiccups. First, she had a disastrous model casting with Bethenny Frankel and Heather Thomson where she insulted the models. Then backstage, dresses weren’t put on the correct models, she screamed at her employees, the guests were kept waiting for ages and the hairdresser didn’t listen to Sonja’s orders to the point that “not one person has a chignon here!”

Even though the clothes made it down the runway (to surprisingly positive reviews), we’ll never really forgive the hairdresser for forgetting “the chignons.”

RHONY Luann D’Agostino Reveals Tinsley Mortimer’s Biggest Challenge To Fitting In With The Housewives Cast

1. Ramona’s runway walk.

The walk that’s sparked a thousand memes, and inspired a new type of eye mask for Watch What Happens Live guests, came from Ramona’s legendary “crazy eyes” catwalk moment during the Loris Diran show in season 3 during Brooklyn Fashion Week.

As Jill Zarin once said: “When Ramona walked out it looked like an alien invaded her body. She walked like a robot with her neck sticking out like a giraffe and her eyes bulging. I mean, it was hysterical.”

We’ll always have these GIFs to remember it by.