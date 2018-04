Rating: 4.5 stars Reviews: 1,306 The Verdict: This water-based face-and-body formula, which is made in Japan, contains hylauronic acid to add tons of moisture and adds a protection of SPF 50. But fans really love it because of its texture and staying power, and say it even acts as a foolproof primer under makeup. "This is different. It feels light on my face, acts well as a moisturizer (I have dry skin), but MAINLY it's a sunscreen that doubles incredibly well as a face primer," one reviewer wrote. "When I put my makeup on afterwards, it goes on so smoothly, looks natural (yet flawless), and stays for the duration of the day. No longer am I intimidated by the recommended amount of face-sunscreen to use daily!" Buy It! Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence SPF 50+, $12.48; amazon.com