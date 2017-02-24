Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Eyebrow Regrets – and We’ve Got the Best Products to Fix Them

LUCY HALE

"I was always the little girl with a unibrow. And then, I went through a brow evolution of different looks," she told Cosmopolitan. "Now I don't really do anything to them. Because I've had horror stories where either I over-plucked them, or finally they grew back out and I let someone touch them, and it was a disaster… I've finally found the shape that worked for me, so all I do is fill them in a little bit. Long live the big brow!"