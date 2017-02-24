Style
Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Eyebrow Regrets – and We’ve Got the Best Products to Fix Them
One thing these stars to have in common: They’ve all got major brow drama in their past. If only they’d read this back when they overtweezed, overwaxed or shaved off their arches
By Jillian Ruffo and Kaitlyn Frey
LEIGHTON MEESTER
When asked by Seth Meyers which time period she'd like to visit, Meester says she'd return to "any time in my life that I could just like ... change my eyebrows. Just like, high school. Too thin!"
2 of 20
THE FIX
Apply a brow pomade with a fine eyebrow brush -- it'll add shape and density while locking them in place.
Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow, $18; dermstore.com
3 of 20
OLIVIA WILDE
“When I was 5, after watching my dad shave, I took his razor and shaved my face — including my eyebrows. You look like an alien without eyebrows,” Wilde told InStyle. “Then, in my mid-teens, I plucked them to create that sexy Kate Moss arch. I regret it because I damaged my follicles, and now it's hard for me to grow thick, bushy brows.”
4 of 20
THE FIX
Shape your dream arches by mixing two tones of brow powder, then define and hold the shape with a wax
Buy It! Urban Decay Brow Box, $30; sephora.com
5 of 20
NICOLE RICHIE
“The second I started getting hair in the middle of my eyebrows, I decided to shave it off,” she told Teen Vogue a few years back. “But by shaving it off, I actually went to the middle of my eyebrow, so I had no eyebrows. I only had the ends of my eyebrow. That was nice. That was fun.”
6 of 20
THE FIX
Fine swipes with a fine-tip eyebrow marker will fill in brows to create realistic-looking faux hairs.
Buy It! Kat Von D Tattoo Brow, $19; Sephora.com
7 of 20
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
“I usually go to Anastasia of Anastasia Beverly Hills, who is a genius,” Kardashian wrote on her website of her current brow grooming regimen. The one time she went to someone else, she ended up with shorter eyebrows. “To top it all off, one of my eyebrows was actually was going bald,” she says. “I used one of those hair-growth gels to help fill them in and it really worked.”
8 of 20
THE FIX
Try an eyebrow conditioning serum to promote brow strength and growth.
Buy It! RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, $58; Nordstrom.com
9 of 20
KERRY WASHINGTON
"I waited so long to start doing my eyebrows. I think I was long graduated from college when people were kind of like, 'How 'bout those brows?'" Washington told Refinery29. "But then my mother was like, 'Once you start, you can't stop.' So then I was terrified, like, 'I don't want to have to go every month.’"
10 of 20
THE FIX
Use two tweezers – one larger for a general sweep, one more precise to nab those tough and tiny ones - in between salon visits to keep things neat, but not overdone.
Buy It! Tweezerman Pink Perfection Petite Tweeze Set, $27; sephora.com
11 of 20
BRITTANY SNOW
"I once went to a lady for the first time who was going to wax my eyebrows, and she told me I needed to wax my entire face," she previously told PeopleStyle. "I have very, very sensitive skin, and my face did not like being waxed, so I broke out and then had to go to Vegas to promote Hairspray. In pictures I look like I'm terribly sunburned, but really it was a reaction to the wax."
12 of 20
THE FIX
Add a few drops of redness-reducing pigment into your foundation to camouflage irritated skin.
Buy It! Algenist Reveal Concentrated Color Correcting Drops in Green, $38; sephora.com
13 of 20
LENA DUNHAM
"I over-tweezed my eyebrows like every child of the '90s and am now stuck with what my sister calls 'balding caterpillars'," she wrote in her book, Not That Kind of Girl.
14 of 20
THE FIX
Use a thin brow pencil and light strokes to fill in your brows where hairs are lacking.
Buy It! NYX Micro Brow Pencil, $9.99; target.com
15 of 20
KENDALL JENNER
"When I was younger, on a totally weird whim, I plucked out all of my eyebrows," the 20-year-old confessed on her website/app. "Thankfully, they grew back, but my sisters flipped OUT. So, yes, they grew back, but it was soooo slowly and in a kind of gross way."
16 of 20
THE FIX
Draw in small, hair-like strokes to mimic your natural brows and set them with a flexible tinted gel.
Buy It! Trèstique Define, Sculpt & Set Brow Pencil, $25; Sephora.com
17 of 20
ZENDAYA
"I got my eyebrows waxed once and they messed them all up — they were super thin," she told Twist. "It was the first day of middle school and they were uneven! It was so bad. I had to let them grow out and get super hairy and thick."
18 of 20
THE FIX
Apply a brow gel with fibers, which will keep hairs in place while adding length and fullness.
Buy It! Benefit Gimme Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel, $24; macys.com
19 of 20
LUCY HALE
"I was always the little girl with a unibrow. And then, I went through a brow evolution of different looks," she told Cosmopolitan. "Now I don't really do anything to them. Because I've had horror stories where either I over-plucked them, or finally they grew back out and I let someone touch them, and it was a disaster… I've finally found the shape that worked for me, so all I do is fill them in a little bit. Long live the big brow!"
20 of 20
THE FIX
Warm a wax strip in your palms to swipe away strays in between both brows
Buy It! Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit, $6.79; walgreens.com
