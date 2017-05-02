Everyone interpreted the 2017 Met Gala Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons theme differently, but these gentlemen knocked it out of the park (a.k.a. New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art) on Monday night.

Actors, musicians and fashion influencers took over those iconic Met Gala stairs in their most dapper designs, with some having more fun with elaborate patterns and unique silhouettes than others. And some even gave the best dressed ladies a run for their $30,000 tickets.

Rami Malek was the frontrunner when it came to bold color. Kawakubo could explain Malek’s look best with a quote from her Fall 1988 collection: “Red is the new black.” The Mr. Robot star, 35, was a style standout in a scarlet tuxedo by Dior Homme that was accented with a IWC Schaffhausen watch.

Joe Jonas followed closely behind in his striped maroon ensemble by H&M.

Michael B. Jordan, Nick Jonas and Donald Glover, meanwhile, played with patterns in their luxe looks.

Jordan, 30, suited up in a breasted shawl collar tartan tuxedo from the Ralph Lauren Purple Label. The actor accessorized with a Piaget Altiplano timepiece from the 60th Anniversary collection and the brand’s cufflinks.

Fellow Ralph Lauren table member Jonas, 24, wore a Ralph Lauren Purple Label black-and-white Art Deco jacquard tuxedo jacket with black tuxedo pants. The singer even kept his shoes Ralph Lauren Purple Label, opting for patent leather slippers.

Atlanta creator and star Glover, 33, looked like a walking piece of art in his intricately designed jacket from one of his favorite fashion brands, Burberry.

And then there was Riz Ahmed, who wore a subtle mix of pattern and color. While in some photos the Rogue One actor appeared to be wearing a simple black tux jacket, it was anything but. With the right lighting and angle, you took notice of the sparkly embellishments on his Dior Homme piece.

White was also a go-to for many male celebrities. Ansel Elgort went for a classic look in a full Tom Ford outfit which was styled with a watch, ring, studs and cufflinks, all by Tiffany & Co.

Also in white was rapper Lil Yachty, who was looking spiffy (cane and all!) in a custom silk and wool gabardine three-piece tuxedo with tails and satin revers, vest, slim pants and satin cummerbund all from Moschino by Jeremy Scott. The formal wear was topped off (literally) with a custom white silk top hat. Custom white patent Oxford brogues finished his outfit.

The honorable mention goes to Diddy, and not just because he LAID DOWN on the carpet for the most perfect photo-op to show off his Christian Louboutins. Mr. Combs wore a Rick Owens ensemble that featured a galactic-looking tux with white detailing, topped off with a dramatically striped cape.

Which guy gets your vote for Best Dressed at the Met Gala?