The Grammys red carpet always brings expressive, standout fashion moments from music’s biggest stars. And this year didn’t disappoint. Stars not only had fun with fashion, but many also supported the Time’s up anti-harassment movement by wearing (or carrying) white roses to stand in solidarity and encourage equality. Below we rounded up our red carpet highlights.

Camila Cabello in Vivienne Westwood Couture Kevin Mazur/Getty

Andrea Lavinthal, Senior Style Editor: When you’re ruling not one, not two, but three of Billboard’s biggest charts, you have to bring it to the Grammys, both on stage and on the red carpet. And that’s exactly what Cabello did. Before taking part in a powerful performance of Kesha’s “Prayer,” Cabello turned every head on the carpet in a scarlet Vivienne Westwood Couture gown featuring the designer’s signature corset silhouette. Styled with a dazzling Judith Leiber bag and major Bulgari jewels, the look was pure high fashion glamour. And the singer handled a near wardrobe malfunction like a pro when she paused an interview to adjust the plunging strapless neckline (“hold on, excuse my boob,” she said, turning around to fix the dress).

RELATED PHOTOS: The Boldest Looks on the Grammys Red Carpet

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been hitting the red carpet together for a decade, and each time they step out they manage to look more in love. There’s usually a collective “awwwww” from the style team when when we see them together. John is usually cradling his wife’s bump and they manage to turn award shows into their own date nights. The Grammys was no different. Teigen, who revealed the couple is expecting a son, glittered from head to toe in a silver sequin Yanina Couture dress and Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewelry, while Legend looked dapper in a navy tuxedo with a black lapel. They’re what “mom and dad” memes are made of.

RELATED PHOTOS: All the Looks You Didn’t See (but Can’t Miss) From Grammys Weekend

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

Donald Glover

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director: Donald Glover – a.k.a. Childish Gambino – looked incredibly crisp and untouchably cool in his Ermenegildo Zegna Couture white tux (replete with elegantly textured jacquard blazer), finished off with velvet loafers and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. He didn’t add anything else, so I won’t either.

Maren Morris

Lester Cohen/Getty

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: When it comes to red carpet fashion, I can’t help but always fall in love with the glitziest looks, like Maren’s silver crystal-covered Julien Macdonald gown with cold shoulder cutouts. While the Grammys are usually known for stars showing up in next-to-nothing attire, this look perfectly revealed just enough.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Bright, Bold and Beautiful Hair and Makeup Looks at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Hailee Steinfeld

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: Just like her dual movie and music career, Hailee Steinfeld perfectly mixed Hollywood glamor with some edgy Grammys touches that made her look my favorite of the night. Her white strapless Alexandre Vauthier gown was sexy and down-right beautiful, but the fact that she paired it with some rock ‘n’ roll elements with her purple knee-high boots and a bold metallic smoky blue eye, really showed how well she embraced the wild and fun Grammys red carpet in a tasteful and classy way.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Most Interesting Facts About Grammys Dresses, Accessories and More!

Lady Gaga

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: Lady Gaga walked the red carpet first, and no one who came after surpassed this moment for me. Everything about the singer and nominee’s look was on point — from her Armani Privé jumpsuit and dramatic skirt combination (which she removed later after her performance) to her sparkly smoky eye to her laced pulled-back hairstyle. I think it’s because just like her music, Gaga continues to evolve and surprise her fans, and with this look, she shows off her deeply-rooted connections to the fashion world, as well as her ability to still surprise and delight with her red carpet choices. I was completely dazzled.

Janelle Monae

John Shearer/Getty

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: I love how defined Janelle Monae’s personal style is — she never departs from it either, which I really admire. Although tonight, I felt like she took a bit of a risk without not looking like herself. The colorful embroidered flowers seemed really fun and bold for her and the fit of this Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo is impeccable — and I just really love a woman in a suit!

RELATED: Why Are Stars Wearing White Roses to the Grammys?

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lana Del Rey

Lindy Segal, Style Social Media Editor: It looks like Lana Del Rey is on her way to a very fancy music festival in this starry cream draped Gucci gown, which is precisely what I expect from her, and precisely the opposite of my personal style. And yet, I’m completely drawn to this dress; the embellishments are both pretty and Grammys-appropriate, the high slit is sexy and the halo crown — yes, we’ve got to talk about the crown — just makes me happy in a way I can’t totally explain. The one thing I don’t love about her boho-babe look is the shoes, but I’ll let them slide.

RELATED PHOTOS: Grammys’ Biggest Gems! See All the Statement Jewelry at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Bebe Rexha in La Perla

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Briana Draguca, Style & Beauty Intern: Bebe Rexha surprised me with this look. The singer stepped onto the red carpet in this beautiful La Perla gown that featured intricate beading and tulle accents. The dress perfectly hugged Rexha’s curves but I especially loved the color, which made the look feel even more feminine. On top of the show stopping gown, Rexha also debuted a new short blonde bob that perfectly went with the look.

RELATED PHOTOS: See All the Celebrity Outfit Changes at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Eve

John Shearer/Getty

Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor: There’s nothing I love more than a lady suit on a red carpet. And while the evening’s looks contained a few (Janelle Monae and Anna Kendrick also sported the trend), Eve’s graphic, black and silver bead-embellished ensemble won me over instantly. The androgynous style of the suit, paired with the graphic beaded pattern and her bare skin makes the number chic, sexy and ultra-glamorous all at once.