Now that the temperatures are rising, a denim skirt is a perfect way to switch up on your usual cut-offs, while still pulling off a cool and casual look. Just look at model Bella Hadid, 20, who stepped out wearing a high-waisted flared style in Los Angeles yesterday.

The good thing is that the variations of the classic summer staple are more interesting than ever, with brands like Good American, Topshop, Missguided and more delivering anything-but-boring options featuring jewel embellishments, floral patchwork and distressed (but cool!) rips and tears.

Plus, this piece can be dressed up (try it a pair of high-heeled mules like Hadid) or more casual (like a distressed mini with a fresh pair of sneakers). Either way, it’s time to tap into your inner off-duty supermodel, so scroll down to shop our favorite embellished, distressed and classic versions right now.

Embellished Denim Minis

Buy It! Good American Exposed Zip Mini, $155; goodamerican.com, Missguided Blue Pearl Studded Denim Mini Skirt, $48; missguidedus.com, Miss Selfridge Embroidered Denim Skirt, $69; asos.com

Distressed Denim Minis

Buy It! Pull&Bear Frayed Distressed Denim Skirt, $42; asos.com, Missguided Blue Busted Hem Ripped Denim Mini Skirt, $40; missguidedus.com, 7 For All Mankind Raw Hem Miniskirt, $189; shopbop.com

Classic Denim Minis

Buy It! Topshop High Waisted Denim Skirt, $55; topshop.com, Paige Adrian Skirt, $179; revolve.com, Agolde Quinn Hi Rise Mini Skirt, $253; asos.com

Which one do you want to buy? Sound off in the comments below!