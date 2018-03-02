5 Classic L.L. Bean Pieces to Shop That Won't Go Out of Style

Known for their outdoor apparel, duck boots and canvas totes L.L. Bean is a legendary company that has been around for over a century. But what you may not know is that they are so much more than just hiking gear and outdoor apparel – nautical stripes, poplin dresses and cashmere sweaters (for under $100!) are just a few of the classic and timeless fashion staples that you can find at L.L. Bean.

In the wake of the Parkland, Florida, high school mass shooting last month L.L. Bean has also announced their move to raise the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21, which they announced in response to a tweet from one consumer asking the outdoors retailer to change its policy. This adds L.L. Bean to the growing list of outdoor sporting retailers – such as REI, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart – who are taking a stand against the National Rifle Association and showing support for gun safety regulations.

Scroll down to shop 5 of our favorite L.L. Bean classics that won’t go out of style and support brands that support gun safety measures.

