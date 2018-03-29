The 5 Best Chip-Free Nail Polishes That Actually Work

There’s nothing more frustrating than getting a chipped nail only a day or two after carefully giving yourself an at-home manicure. The alternative? Heading into the nail salon for a gel mani that’s sure to last, but comes with a hefty price tag if you visit every two weeks.

Nail brands have been catching on that women need nail polishes that will withstand their busy lifestyles and created innovative gel-like formulas that actually last up to two weeks without one chip. And after some serious testing, we narrowed down the top five formulas guaranteed to impress you.

Whether you’re looking to spend $5 or $15 on a long lasting polish, there’s a perfect option for you among these five winners.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro

Not only does this polish stay chip-free, but it also promotes nail health by being infused with active ingredients like biotin, keratin, green tea extract and more.

Buy It! Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro, $20; nordstrom.com

Essie Gel Couture

This high-gloss formula comes in 40 shades and is so pigmented, you won’t need more than two coats.

Buy It! Essie Gel Couture, $11.49; target.com

Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy

Described as “life-resistant,” the 46 pretty shades in this range from Revlon offer long lasting shine.

Buy It! Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy, $8.29; walgreens.com

Nails Inc. Gel Effect

You’ll feel like you visited the salon when you swipe on this polish, which uses special technology to plump the polish to the same thickness as an actual gel manicure.

Buy It! Nails Inc. Gel Effect, $15; sephora.com

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel

Sold in nearly every shade under the sun, Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel offers some of the best salon-like results at a fraction of the cost.

Buy It! Sally Hansen Miracle Gel, $9.99; walgreens.com

