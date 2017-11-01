Style
Halloween’s Sexiest, Spookiest Celeb Beauty Superlatives
You won’t even recognize Heidi Klum.
LEAST RECOGNIZABLE
There's no such thing as a proper Halloween without Heidi Klum in disguise. But this year, she traded the sexy ensembles for a totally unrecognizable look, as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video.
BEST USE OF MAKEUP
Between Jenna Dewan Tatum's pale-green body makeup and her porcelain-looking face, the star's version of Sally Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas (complete with Channing Tatum as Jack Skellington) was spot on.
BEST USE OF PROSTHETICS
You'd never know that Usher was the guy underneath this Game of Thrones-inspired look.
MOST EMOJI
With pink hair, rainbow horn and metallic silver makeup, Christina Aguilera was the unicorn emoji.
MOST MESMERIZING
Alessandra Ambrosio went for a unicorn-inspired look as well, but with her white hair, bodysuit and ice-blue eyes, her look had a totally different vibe.
MOST MONOCHROMATIC
They say opposites attract! For Jordyn Woods, a bright red wig, red eye shadow and a matching lip were the key to her devil costume. And for Kylie, her white-blonde wig, white eye shadow, mascara, and matching contact lenses made for the perfect angel ensemble.
MOST SURPRISING USE OF BANGS
Let's just say that Kim Kardashian with bangs wasn't a sight we thought we'd see again anytime soon. But the Halloween-loving star went all-out for her Selena Quintanilla look -- fringe included.
BEST USE OF BLACK MAKEUP
Halle Berry's artful eye makeup and black lips were the perfect spooky look, with or without the accompanying "spider witch" costume.
MOST DRAMATIC
If you're hoping for an Edward Scissorhands look this dramatic for next Halloween, we certainly hope you have Lady Gaga's makeup artist on speed dial.
BEST USE OF A BLONDE WIG
If there's anyone we've been dying to see as a blonde, it's Kourtney Kardashian -- and this shiny retro lob was everything we've imagined and more.