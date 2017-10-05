If you love stealing celebs’ style, then you’re going to love the newest collection launches from your favorite stars. Brands including IVY PARK and Good American have new offerings for you, and retailers like H&M have teamed up with celebrities such as Claudia Schiffer, The Weeknd and Gabrielle Union for some cool collaborations.

You can shop the hottest denim and ready-to-wear trends from Khloé Kardashian’s Good American line, designer heels, boots and flats from supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s collaboration with Italian footwear label Aquazzura, sleek and modern activewear from Beyonce’s IVY PARK line, modern streetwear from The Weeknd’s collaboration with H&M and bold prints and colors from Gabrielle Union’s fabulous clothing collection for New York & Company. No matter what celebrity fashion line is your favorite, you’re not going to want to miss out on them this season.

Scroll down to shop our favorite pieces from each collection and more.

Good American

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American fashion line started out with jeans designed to fit women of all shapes and sizes and quickly grew into a fashion forward brand that now includes top selling denim, ready-to-wear clothing and bodysuits beloved by KarJenner fans everywhere. The newest drop is comprised of matching sweatsuits, zip up bodysuits and wax coated denim styles such as this lace up pencil skirt.

Buy It! Good American The Lace Up Waxed Pencil Skirt, $179; goodamerican.com

Aquazzura + Claudia Schiffer

In celebration of her 30th anniversary as one of fashion’s most influential and famous supermodels, Claudia Schiffer teamed up with footwear designer Edgardo Osorio of Aquazzura to create a collection of shoes including these gorgeous satin and tassel pumps.

Buy It! Aquazzura + Claudia Schiffer Louloe’s Tasseled Satin Pumps, $850; net-a-porter.com

IVY PARK

When Beyoncé launches an activewear line, you know it’s going to be flawless – and that’s exactly what IVY PARK is. Comprised of street style athleisure pieces like hoodies, sweatshirts, leggings and crop tops, plus performance gear to help you get through your toughest sweat sesh in style, there are tons of pieces you are going to want to snap up, like this abs-exposing sweatshirt.

Buy It! IVY PARK Logo Embossed Sliced Sweatshirt, $72; nordstrom.com

The Weeknd x H&M

The Weeknd teamed up with H&M for a sophomore clothing collaboration, officially launching October 5th, and it’s just as cool as you’d imagine. Check out the full range of hoodies and sweatshirts with graffiti style graphics and embroidery, t-shirts, a sleek parka and a satin bomber jacket, which make the streetwear collection a must-have for men and women.

Buy It! The Weeknd x H&M Hooded Sweatshirt, $29.99; hm.com

Gabrielle Union for New York & Company

Actress Gabrielle Union teamed up with New York & Company to launch an eclectic ready-to-wear collection full of bold colors, patterns and street style looks that work for every occasion. We especially love this studded faux leather moto jacket for fall.

Buy It! Gabrille Union Collection Faux Leather Jacket, $90.96 (orig. $129.95); nyandcompany.com

Which celebrity fashion line are you loving? Comment below and let us know!