The Beauty Product Launches We’re Living For in 2017

We’re predicting that it’s going to be a good year, as far as our cosmetics collections are concerned.

By @jillianruffo

L'Oreal Infallible Blend makeup sponges
Courtesy L'Oreal

L’ORÉAL MAKEUP SPONGES

Perfecting your foundation, contour and concealer is about to get a whole lot easier with these sponges, which are each shaped according to your need, and cost under $10.

Buy It! L’Oreal Paris Infallible Blend Artist Sponges, $7.99 each; lorealparisusa.com

Kerastase smart brush
Courtesy Withings

KÉRASTASE SMART BRUSH

This hairbrush doesn’t stop at smoothing your strands; it listens (yes, listens) to your hair as it glides through, analyzing the overall health of your mane and reporting the results on an app. So you can determine whether or not it’s time for a trim before you schedule a split-ends update with your stylist.

Buy It! Available this month at kerastase-usa.com

Clinique Crayola Chubby Lip Crayons
Courtesy Clinique

CLINIQUE X CRAYOLA COLLABORATION

Your inner child now has Clinique’s full permission to come out and play, thanks to their new Crayola Chubby Stick collection, all named after and color-matched to actual crayon shades. 

Buy It! Clinique Crayola Chubby Lip Crayons, $17 each; clinique.com

M.A.C. Caitlyn Jenner
Courtesy M.A.C.

CAITLYN JENNER X M.A.C.

After creating her first lipstick shade for the brand, Caitlyn Jenner is expanding her beauty footprint by launching a full, 15-piece makeup collection that contains everything from bronzer to lashes.

Buy It! Caitlyn Jenner Mac Collection, $16- $33; maccosmetics.com

Michael Todd Sonic Eraser
Courtesy Michael Todd

MICHAEL TODD SONIC ERASER

If you're using your fingers to apply your skincare products, chances are you're not getting their ultimate effects. But with a few swipes of this tool, they’ll penetrate deeper into your pores, ultimately maximizing their ingredients’ benefits.

Buy It! Michael Todd Sonic Eraser Pro, $149; amazon.com

Maybelline concealer palette
Courtesy Maybelline

 MAYBELLINE CONCEALER PALETTE

You no longer have to be a pro makeup artist (or have a celebrity’s budget) to score an all-inclusive color correcting palette. This six-pan concealer collection has the power to fight redness, even out skin tone and cover blemishes, all in one compact. 

Buy It! Available this month on maybelline.com

OUAI/Instagram

OUAI DRY SHAMPOO FOAM

Thought dry shampoo couldn't get any better? Kardashian BFF hairstylist Jen Atkin is bringing it to you as a foam. You simply dispense it into your hands, massage it into your roots, and voilá — volume in even three-day-old hair.

Buy It! Available January 13th on theouai.com

Lancome rose highlighter
Courtesy Lancome

LANCÔME ROSE HIGHLIGHTER

Rosy cheeks have never been more literal (or more lovely), thanks to this ridiculously gorgeous highlighter – just glide your brush over the realistic petals and apply to cheekbones for a pretty glow. 

Buy It! Lancôme La Rôse Blush Poudrer, $60; lancome-usa.com

Dove Shower Foam
Courtesy Dove

DOVE FOAMING BODY WASH

Another go-to product that's been reformulated as a foam? Dove's body wash, which is gentle on the skin yet still manages to leave you perfectly moisturized.

Buy It! Dove Shower Foam, $5.97; drugstores

Finding Ferdinand Custom Palette
Courtesy Finding Ferdinand

FINDING FERDINAND CUSTOM PALETTE

If creating customized lipstick shades (Finding Ferdinand’s specialty) isn’t your thing, they’ve just launched a mix-and-match eye shadow, highlighter and bronzer palette to ensure all your needs are being met.

Buy It! Finding Ferdinand Custom Overnight Palette, $60; findingferdinand.com

