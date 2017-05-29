The 4 Beauty Products You Need to Beat the Heat All Summer Long

Summer, summer, summertime! Time to sit back and…well, you know the rest. But before you follow DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince [a.k.a Will Smith]’s sage advice from the early aughts, allow us to help you get your skin prepped for sundress season. Check out the video above (and shop the products below!) for what you need to look gorgeous all season long.

EXFOLIATING SCRUB

Don’t let a little scaly skin distract from how cute your new bathing suit is. Instead, stock your shower with a body scrub to remove those pesky dead cells before you hit the beach. (Insider tip: the exfoliator is a self-tan fanatic’s secret weapon for sloughing off flaky skin so that body bronzers sink in evenly.) But not just any handful of granules will do.

Scrubs comprised of mostly coffee (and very little oil), like those created by beauty brand Frank Body, are especially great at improving the skin’s texture over time. And this season we’re coveting their Limited Edition Shimmer Scrub, $19.50, which imparts a subtle sheen on the skin that doesn’t transfer onto our favorite outfits.

LIGHT MOISTURIZER

Once you’ve exfoliated, you’ll definitely need to moisturize. We know, we know, the creamy lotion you rely on in winter leaves you feeling like a human slip ‘n slide when the temps rise. That’s why we’re fan-girling over Bath & Body Works’ lightweight formula, CocoShea Cucumber Aloe Gel Lotion, $16.50. The hydrating-but-not-heavy jar contains cocoa butter and shea butter, as well as soothing aloe. But the best part is its awesome smell, a refreshing cucumber scent.

DEODORANT (THAT WORKS!)

Before you step out the door, you’ll also need a deodorant that holds up when the heat is on. Not only does Dove Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant, $5.49, combat odor and sweat for as many as 48 hours, it won’t leave the even the slightest white marks on your bright clothes.

SUNSCREEN

And finally, you’ll need a hefty amount of SPF to keep your skin protected all summer long. Alba Botanica Cool Sport Spray SPF 50, $15.99, is our pick for being quick-drying and sweat-resistant (up to 80 minutes). The non-greasy mist, which can be used on the face and body, also shields skin from UVA and UVB rays, making it a beach bag must-have.

What are your summer beauty staples?