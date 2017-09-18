The Best Beauty Looks at the 2017 Emmy Awards
Priyanka’s monochromatic makeup, Yara’s slicked-back strands, Claire’s classic Old Hollywood glamour and more looks we loved on television’s biggest night of the year
Priyanka Chopra's Monochromatic Makeup
As if her fierce plum smoky eye shadow wasn't stunning enough, Priyanka paired it with an equally bold, equally plum lip to make for the fall makeup look of our dreams.
Zoë Kravitz's Winged Liner
That perfect flick of eye liner you've been trying to master for years? Zoë's got it, and she paired it with the perfect rosy nude lip -- a look makeup artist Nina Park created used using the YSL Dessin Du Regard eye liner in black, paired with YSL Rouge Pur Couture lipstick in #59.
Claire Foy's Old Hollywood Glam
It wouldn't be a true awards show night without an appearance from this classic-for-a-reason look: bright red lips (which makeup artist Quinn Murphy says were inspired by art deco portraits), and side-parted sleek waves, which were the perfect "crowning" look to Claire's elegant caped jumpsuit. Makeup artist
Padma Lakshmi's Purple Lids
Padma brought two major beauty statements to the carpet: a brand new asymmetrical chop and violet winged eyeliner as bold as her hot pink gown.
Gina Rodriguez's Subtle Red Shadow
At first glance, Gina's lids have a simple smoky effect. But look closer and you'll notice the hint of crimson tones, which played off of her red beaded dress.
Millie Bobby Brown's Ballerina Bun
A slicked, center-parted ballerina bun was the perfect match to Millie's oversized tulle tutu-like skirt.
Yara Shahidi's Slicked Strands
Slicked-back hair was a popular choice for the evening (Laverne Cox, Ariel Winter and more stars wore the look) -- and we're definitely here for Yara's version of the style, which celebrated her natural texture.
Nicole Kidman's Chic Chignon
Can we give Nicole an Emmy for Best Chignons of All Time? She never gets this look wrong.
Gabrielle Union's Textured Ponytail
Thought ponytails were boring? Not for Gabrielle, who added tons of volume and texture to her otherwise understated look.
Mandy Moore's Neon Lip
Mandy loves candy-bright colors, so since her gown was black and white, she punched it up with the brightest lip she could find: this fluorescent fuchsia hue.
Jessica Biel's Side-Swept Style
Ethereal is an understatement when it comes to Jessica's airy, half-up waves and barely-there pale pink makeup.